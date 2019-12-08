You are here

  • Home
  • Miss Egypt hopeful as the 2019 Miss Universe kicks off in Atlanta

Miss Egypt hopeful as the 2019 Miss Universe kicks off in Atlanta

The 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is currently underway at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. AFP
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Miss Egypt hopeful as the 2019 Miss Universe kicks off in Atlanta

  • Egypt's Diana Hamed is the only contestant representing the Arab world at the 68th edition of Miss Universe
  • On Dec. 6, she took to the stage at the pre-coronation national costume contest to show off her patriotic side
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The 68th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is currently underway at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, where The Philippines' Catriona Gray is set to crown her successor on Dec. 8. 

The pageant kicked off on Dec. 7 with the Preliminary and National Costume Competition at Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis where the Miss Universe contestants are competing for a spot in the top 20.

Among the hopeful contestants who hail from 90 different countries and territories is Diana Hamed, the reigning Miss Egypt, who take home the crown for Miss Universe Egypt 2019, a title previously held by Egyptian icon Iolanda Gigliotti— more commonly known as Dalida— the winner of the 1954 competition. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From today’s dinner dress by: @elhamalyousif

A post shared by Miss Universe Egypt 2019 (@dianahamed_) on

The 20-year-old beat out 19 other contestants on Oct. 20 to accept the crown from her predecessor Nariman Khaled at a jam-packed ceremony at Cairo’s Al Massah Hotel. The beauty queen was selected by an expert panel that comprised of the National Director of Miss Universe Hoda Abboud, Egyptian fashion designer Hany El Beheiry and actress Nermine El Feky, among others.

Aya Abdel Razek was crowned the first runner-up, while Mirna Makkawi was the second runner up.

Hamed is the only contestant representing the Arab world in the highly-televised competition, which is once again being hosted by American television presenter Steve Harvey, though the Philippines' Gazini Ganados is part-Palestinian from her biological father's side. 

Hailing from Cairo, the business student took to the stage on Dec. 6 for the pre-coronation National Costume Contest to show off her patriotic side by donning a stunning red and gold ensemble paired with a crown to represent her country.




The business student took to the stage on Dec. 6 for the pre-coronation National Costume Contest to show off her patriotic side. Instagram

Miss Universe 2019 will be crowned by the reigning Catriona Gray. If Hamed wins, she will receive a one-year contract with the Miss Universe Organization, which will see her traveling overseas to perform charity work and raise awareness for diseases and education. The winner will also receive room and board in a luxury apartment in New York City plus cash allowance for her entire reign, a New York Film Academy scholarship, a modeling portfolio with WME IMG, which happens to be the Miss Universe parent organization, a year supply of beauty products, a custom-styled new wardrobe, and healthcare, as well as invitations to events such as fashion shows, movie premieres and opening galas throughout New York.

Topics: 2019 Miss Universe Miss Egypt Diana Hamed

What We Are Reading Today: Parisian Lives by Deirdre Bair

Updated 08 December 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Parisian Lives by Deirdre Bair

  • Parisian Lives “pulls you in slowly but deeply
Updated 08 December 2019
Arab News

Award-winning biographer Deirdre Bair explores her 15 remarkable years in Paris with Samuel Beckett and Simone de Beauvoir, painting intimate new portraits of two literary giants and revealing secrets of the biographical art.

Parisian Lives “pulls you in slowly but deeply. It isn’t just about writing about two famous authors but the memoir (of the) writer’s life as well and what it takes to be a biographer,” said a review published in goodreads.com. 

It said the stories relating to both Beckett and de Beauvoir “are different but equally compelling. These stories are page turners.”

The review added: “Drawing on Bair’s extensive notes from the period, including never-before-told anecdotes and details that were considered impossible to publish at the time, Parisian Lives is full of personality and warmth and give us an entirely new window on the all-too-human side of these legendary thinkers.”

It said that Bair’s memoir “is the interrelated stories of writing biographies of Beckett and de Beauvoir and Bair’s own journey of discovery while launching her academic career.”

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Presidents of War by Michael Beschloss
books
What We Are Reading Today: Life in a Cold Climate by Laura Thompson

Latest updates

UK PM Johnson promises lower immigration if he wins election
Malaysia’s ruling party makes fresh push for Anwar to take over as PM
Trump: I am Israel’s best pal in the White House
Miss Egypt hopeful as the 2019 Miss Universe kicks off in Atlanta
Rouhani says Iran budget set to resist US sanctions by curbing oil dependence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.