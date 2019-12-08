You are here

  • Home
  • Film review: ‘Parkour(s)’ takes obstacle course through class conflict

Film review: ‘Parkour(s)’ takes obstacle course through class conflict

The sport of parkour forms the backdrop of this Algerian film. Supplied
Updated 08 December 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Film review: ‘Parkour(s)’ takes obstacle course through class conflict

  • Fatma Zohra Zamoum’s “Parkour(s)” is set in a small city in Algeria
  • It screened at the recent Cairo International Film Festival
Updated 08 December 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The fast-paced sport of parkour — or negotiating obstacles in an urban environment by running, jumping and climbing — forms the backdrop of this Algerian film.

Fatma Zohra Zamoum’s “Parkour(s)” is set in a small city in Algeria, and it seems that the director has used the title to convey the kind of histrionics her characters indulge in. Take, for instance, Youcef (Nazim Halladja) — a sportsman playing parkour — literally cartwheeling through the urban landscape. His reckless antics also include threatening people with a gun and pleading with would-be bride Kamila (Adila Bendimered) to ditch her future husband, Khaled, (Mohamed Bounoughaz). 

The movie, which screened at the recent Cairo International Film Festival, unfolds during a day and takes us to the wedding and the assorted group of men and women gathered there. As we see these people making their way toward the occasion, we get to see that they are all motivated by different pulls and pressures.




The film unfolds during a day and takes us to a wedding and the assorted group of men and women gathered there. Supplied

Youcef is there to try to persuade Kamila from walking up the aisle. The kitchen help is set to make an extra buck. However, other characters have not been written with much conviction.

Zamoun says in a note: “The multi-character drama shows how a normal situation turns into major clashes reflecting the conflict between classes, ideas and generations in Algerian society, whose youth try to take control of their lives. But they are surrounded by those who try to handcuff them.” 

The movie is not convincing on this count. For example, how is the bride — who willingly prepares for the wedding (that was my impression, anyway) — “handcuffed?” The same can be said for other characters we encounter.

What comes across loud and clear, however, is the class difference. No clarity is lost when Khaled gives money to Youcef to buy a “decent” suit for the wedding and he is offended by Khaled’s arrogance. Youcef makes no bones about this to his friend — and perhaps he is taking his revenge when he tries to sow discord among his fellow characters. Also worthy of note is the performance by the young daughter of the kitchen help, Nedjma (Lali Mansour), who gives one of the most moving and natural sequences in “Parkour(s).”

The cinematography is nothing to rave about and Youcef’s parkour antics are rather intrusive and add little to the narrative.

Topics: film review

Justine Skye over the moon as she touches down in Dubai

Justine Skye touched down in the UAE for the first time over the weekend. Getty
Updated 08 December 2019
Arab News

Justine Skye over the moon as she touches down in Dubai

  • The rising star, who was a special guest at the 2019 edition of Sole DXB was ecstatic about being in the emirate
  • She isn’t the only artist living it up in Dubai right now
Updated 08 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and model Justine Skye touched down in the UAE for the first time over the weekend. The rising star, who was a special guest at the 2019 edition of Sole DXB, seemed to be ecstatic about being in the emirate as she shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her hotel room alongside the text “I can’t believe I’m in Dubai.”

The next snap included a screenshot of her location, and was captioned “Sorry, it’s just really wild that I’m this far away.” Not only is it the Los Angeles-based beauty’s first time in the UAE, but in the Middle East in general.

During her first day in the region, the 24-year-old sang live at a Farfetch event at the streetwear festival, shortly after one of her close friends, Palestinian musician and occasional model Fai Khadra, shut down the rooftop of the venue with a DJ set.

The “Don’t Think About It” singer, who was born Justine Indira Skyers, shared a video of Khadra behind the decks, writing: “Fai, how are we in Dubai?!”

Shortly after her performance, the budding musician headed to New York export Miss Lily’s, which she also made sure to document via social media.

Skye isn’t the only artist living it up in Dubai right now. Sole DXB brought together a number of talents, including the likes of American rapper Rico Nasty — her real name is Maria Kelly — who was one of the hotly-anticipated performers at the annual streetwear festival.

The 22-year-old was spotted taking in the desert, as she hit the dunes in a buggy, and enjoying a leisurely camel ride while wearing traditional garb.

“I had so much fun I can’t stop posting,” she captioned one of the many images of herself in the desert that she shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Also spotted in Dubai over the weekend was American rapper and actor Dave East. The artist, who rose to fame in 2014, is making the most of his time in the UAE. In addition to hitting up the Gold Souk decked out in traditional gear, East also frequented the exotic farm of Dubai-based Rashed Belhasa, more commonly known as “Money Kicks” to his 1.6 million Instagram followers. 

Topics: Justine Skye Dubai UAE Fai Khadra

Latest updates

Saudi minister receives head of Iranian Hajj organization
Lebanese donor hands Nazi artifacts to Israel, warns of anti-Semitism
Saudi Arabia cancels separate restaurant entrances for women in latest step to end gender segregation
Sudan’s first female football stars push for women’s rights
Saudi Arabia take on Bahrain in Gulf Cup final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.