You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

Brazil receives money from Germany and Norway to fight deforestation. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

  • Deforestation in the 12 months through July reached the highest annual rate in 11 years
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Brazil can’t stop deforestation in the Amazon without the help of rich countries, the country’s environment minister said at the United Nations’ two-week climate change conference.

Ricardo Salles, who declined to set a target for limiting deforestation in the coming year, said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that his country is committed to reducing illegal activity, but needs the support of developed nations.

“We are willing to do whatever is necessary to do so, but we need that back up,” Salles said. 

“That back up was promised many years ago and we’re still expecting the rich countries to participate in a proper way. Proportional funds are really what are going to be needed for that task.”

While participating in the climate conference known as COP25, Salles is working to assure others of the environmental policies of Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has squabbled with some European leaders this year over his commitment to protecting the Amazon. 

He has worried environmental activists and others by criticizing Brazil’s environment regulator and by calling for more development in the Amazon region. 

He also accused activists groups, without evidence, of having set fires in that region to undermine his administration.

Deforestation in the 12 months through July reached the highest annual rate in 11 years. Brazil’s annual deforestation report released in November showed a nearly 30 percent jump from the prior year in the Amazon, which lost 3,769 square miles of forest.

Salles said developed nations should help Brazil on the basis of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement signed in 2015 on tackling the effects of climate change. The article says monetary compensation mechanisms must be created to help developing countries.

Brazil already receives money from wealthy nations, namely Germany and Norway, to fight deforestation in the vast Amazon rainforest. Norway alone has donated $1.2 billion to Brazil’s Amazon Fund since its creation in 2008.

Topics: Brazil deforestation

Related

World
Brazil research chief says sacked over Bolsonaro deforestation spat
Offbeat
Rising deforestation sparks concern in Brazil Amazon

Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops by 69% during July-September period

Updated 08 December 2019
Reuters

Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops by 69% during July-September period

  • Egypt’s spending on fuel subsidies stood at 23.25 billion pounds in same period in 2018
Updated 08 December 2019
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s spending on fuel subsidies dropped by about 69 percent year on year to 7.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($451 million) in July-September, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Sunday.
Egypt’s spending on fuel subsidies stood at 23.25 billion pounds in same period in 2018.
Over the past three years, Egypt has phased out subsidies on most fuel products as part of an IMF-backed economic reform program.

Topics: Economic energy subsidies Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Egypt hikes domestic fuel prices in latest round of subsidy cuts
Business & Economy
Egypt spent $3.51bn on fuel subsidies in first nine months of FY 2018-2019

Latest updates

Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister
Saudi minister receives head of Iranian Hajj organization
Lebanese donor hands Nazi artifacts to Israel, warns of anti-Semitism
Saudi Arabia ends gender segregation in restaurants 
Sudan’s first female football stars push for women’s rights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.