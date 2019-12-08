You are here

  • Home
  • Watchdog likely to recommend $22 million fine against Nissan

Watchdog likely to recommend $22 million fine against Nissan

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a pretrial hearing at the Tokyo District Court. (AFP/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Watchdog likely to recommend $22 million fine against Nissan

  • Automobile manufacturer accused of false reporting on its financial statement
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s markets watchdog will likely soon recommend that the financial regulator fine Nissan Motor Co. about 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) over false reporting on its financial statement, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November last year over allegations of financial misconduct, including understating his salary by around 9.1 billion yen over a period of nearly a decade and temporarily transferring personal financial losses to the books of Nissan, Japan’s No. 2 automaker.

Reuters reported in June that Nissan would be fined up to 4 billion yen and it may receive a reduced fine of around 2.4 billion yen if the automaker filed documentation to the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) before the formal investigation begins, citing a source.

The fine would cover a four-year period through March 2018, the source previously told Reuters.

Separately, Nissan earlier announced making its US factory and office employees take two days off without pay amid slumping sales. The company’s US sales this year are down 7.8 percent through November. Nissan said nearly all of its 21,000 US workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation. A company statement said the furloughs will “optimize business performance and competitiveness.”

All of Nissan’s US factories and offices will be affected by the furloughs including the North American headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville. Nissan and Infiniti dealerships will remain open.

Most Nissan and Infiniti luxury brand models in the US are in a sales slump, including the company’s top seller, the Nissan Rogue compact SUV, with sales down 12.6 percent so far this year.

Topics: Nissan Carlos Ghosn Tokyo

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Case against Ghosn excuse to get him out of Nissan, claim lawyers
Business & Economy
Nissan shareholders approve dismissal of Carlos Ghosn from board

Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
AP

Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

  • Deforestation in the 12 months through July reached the highest annual rate in 11 years
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Brazil can’t stop deforestation in the Amazon without the help of rich countries, the country’s environment minister said at the United Nations’ two-week climate change conference.

Ricardo Salles, who declined to set a target for limiting deforestation in the coming year, said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that his country is committed to reducing illegal activity, but needs the support of developed nations.

“We are willing to do whatever is necessary to do so, but we need that back up,” Salles said. 

“That back up was promised many years ago and we’re still expecting the rich countries to participate in a proper way. Proportional funds are really what are going to be needed for that task.”

While participating in the climate conference known as COP25, Salles is working to assure others of the environmental policies of Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has squabbled with some European leaders this year over his commitment to protecting the Amazon. 

He has worried environmental activists and others by criticizing Brazil’s environment regulator and by calling for more development in the Amazon region. 

He also accused activists groups, without evidence, of having set fires in that region to undermine his administration.

Deforestation in the 12 months through July reached the highest annual rate in 11 years. Brazil’s annual deforestation report released in November showed a nearly 30 percent jump from the prior year in the Amazon, which lost 3,769 square miles of forest.

Salles said developed nations should help Brazil on the basis of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement signed in 2015 on tackling the effects of climate change. The article says monetary compensation mechanisms must be created to help developing countries.

Brazil already receives money from wealthy nations, namely Germany and Norway, to fight deforestation in the vast Amazon rainforest. Norway alone has donated $1.2 billion to Brazil’s Amazon Fund since its creation in 2008.

Topics: Brazil deforestation

Related

World
Brazil research chief says sacked over Bolsonaro deforestation spat
Offbeat
Rising deforestation sparks concern in Brazil Amazon

Latest updates

Watchdog likely to recommend $22 million fine against Nissan
Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister
Saudi minister receives head of Iranian Hajj organization
Lebanese donor hands Nazi artifacts to Israel, warns of anti-Semitism
Saudi Arabia ends gender segregation in restaurants 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.