December 09: Pakistan and Qatar formalize a preferential trade agreement (PTA) and Free trade agreement (FTA) to improve bilateral trade and ties between two nations.
Pakistan Qatar set to boost trade ties, Report
December 09: A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear a petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) today.