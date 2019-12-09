You are here

  • Pakistan Qatar set to boost trade ties, Report

Pakistan Qatar set to boost trade ties, Report

Prime Minster of Pakistan Imran Khan meets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Islamabad on June 22, 2019. (PID)
December 09: Pakistan and Qatar formalize a preferential trade agreement (PTA) and Free trade agreement (FTA) to improve bilateral trade and ties between two nations.

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz's petition for removal of name from ECL today

December 09: A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear a petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) today.

