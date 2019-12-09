December 09: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to fly to US on Dec 16 for medical treatment of his ailment there, family sources say.
Nawaz may be shifted to us for treatment on 16th
December 09: A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear a petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) today.