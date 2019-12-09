You are here

Saudi finance ministry hosts foreign investors ahead of budget 

Among the sites shown to the foreign investors is the Riyadh Metro project. (Reuters/File photo)
Rawan Radwan

  • Twenty two international investment companies are being shown around some of the Kingdom’s top non-oil based companies
  • Saudi banks such as SAAB, Samba, NCB, Bank AlJazira and Alinma Bank are also in attendance
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance has kicked off a tour for foreign investors in Riyadh today ahead of the 2020 Budget Forum on Dec. 10.
Twenty two international investment companies from Taiwan, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and France have been invited to visit some of the Kingdom’s top non-oil based companies.
The group includes a number of international investment companies, insurers and asset managers, including Goldman Sachs, Mayfair Bank, Etiqa Insurance and Nippon Life Insurance Company among others.
Saudi banks such as SAAB, Samba, NCB, Bank AlJazira and Alinma Bank are also in attendance.
Among the sites visited by the delegation are the Riyadh Metro, where the group got a glimpse of the bus and train systems that are due to launch mid-2020. 
The tour also takes in Al-Turaif UNESCO heritage site, and Qiddiya, the entertainment mega project under development in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi budget 2020

France ready to take Trump’s tariff threat to WTO

Reuters

  • Macron government will discuss a global digital tax with Washington at the OECD, says finance minister
Reuters

PARIS: France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge US President Donald Trump’s threat to put tariffs on French goods in a row over a French tax on internet companies, its finance minister said on Sunday.

“We are ready to take this to an international court, notably the WTO, because the national tax on digital companies touches US companies in the same way as EU or French companies or Chinese. It is not discriminatory,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France 3 television. Paris has long complained about US digital companies not paying enough tax on revenues earned in France.

In July, the French government decided to apply a 3 percent levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with more than €25 million in French revenue and €750 million ($845 million) worldwide. It is due to kick in retroactively from the start of 2019.

Washington is threatening to retaliate with heavy duties on imports of French cheeses and luxury handbags, but France and the EU say they are ready to retaliate in turn if Trump carries out the threat. Le Maire said France was willing to discuss a global digital tax with the US at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), but that such a tax could not be optional for internet companies.

“If there is agreement at the OECD, all the better, then we will finally have a global digital tax. If there is no agreement at OECD level, we will restart talks at EU level,” Le Maire said.

He added that new EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni had already proposed to restart such talks.

France pushed ahead with its digital tax after EU member states, under the previous executive European Commission, failed to agree on a levy valid across the bloc after opposition from Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The new European Commission assumed office on Dec. 1.

Topics: France Donald Trump WTO US tariffs Bruno Le Maire

Saudi finance ministry hosts foreign investors ahead of budget 
