Saudi finance ministry hosts foreign investors ahead of budget 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance has kicked off a tour for foreign investors in Riyadh today ahead of the 2020 Budget Forum on Dec. 10.
Twenty two international investment companies from Taiwan, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and France have been invited to visit some of the Kingdom’s top non-oil based companies.
The group includes a number of international investment companies, insurers and asset managers, including Goldman Sachs, Mayfair Bank, Etiqa Insurance and Nippon Life Insurance Company among others.
Saudi banks such as SAAB, Samba, NCB, Bank AlJazira and Alinma Bank are also in attendance.
Among the sites visited by the delegation are the Riyadh Metro, where the group got a glimpse of the bus and train systems that are due to launch mid-2020.
The tour also takes in Al-Turaif UNESCO heritage site, and Qiddiya, the entertainment mega project under development in Riyadh.
