Iraq summons Western ambassadors for condemning protest attacks

Mourners react during the funeral of the Iraqi civil activist Fahim al-Taie, who was killed overnight, in Kerbala, Iraq December 9, 2019. (Reuters)
Mourners carry the picture of the Iraqi civil activist Fahim al-Taie, who was killed overnight, during the funeral in Kerbala, Iraq December 9, 2019. (Reuters)
Germany, Britain, France and Canada have all raised concerns over armed groups attacking protesters. (AFP/File photo)
  • Germany, Britain, France and Canada have all raised concerns over armed groups attacking protesters
BAGHDAD: Iraqis turned out Monday to mourn a prominent activist gunned down the previous evening, the latest violent episode in anti-government demonstrations in which more than 450 people have died.
That came as Iraq's foreign ministry summoned four Western envoys over their condemnation of a deadly attack against protesters at the weekend.
Iraq's capital and its Shiite-majority south have been gripped by more than two months of rallies against corruption, poor public services and a lack of jobs.
Prominent civil society activist Fahem al-Tai was killed in a drive-by shooting in Iraq's shrine city of Karbala late Sunday while returning home from protests.
Hundreds joined his funeral procession Monday, carrying 53-year-old Tai's coffin through the city's streets.
"We will not forget our martyrs," read one sign carried by tearful protesters.
The country is expected to see widespread protests on Tuesday, marking two years since Iraq defeated the Daesh group jihadist group.
Activists have called for massive marches from other Iraqi cities towards Baghdad, but paramilitary leaders have warned such protests would be "ruinous."
"It will bring the most massive chaos yet to Baghdad," said Qais al-Khazali, the head of the prominent Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed faction, who was recently blacklisted by the US.
Asaib Ahl al-Haq is one of the most powerful groups in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi security force, a network of armed groups integrated into the state.
Hashed chief Faleh al-Fayyadh over the weekend ordered the factions to stay away from rallies.
Founded in 2014 to fight IS jihadists who had seized swathes of northern Iraq and neighbouring Syria, the Hashed is made up of mostly Shiite factions, many of which have been backed by Iran.
It initially backed the government over protests but switched sides, although protesters fear Hashed fighters' presence at rallies could derail their anti-regime movement.
Demonstrators are seeking a comeback after an attack on a major Baghdad protest site left 20 protesters and four police officers dead, sparking nationwide outrage.
The British, French and German ambassadors to Iraq condemned the violence in a meeting with caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned on December 1.
"No armed group should be able to operate outside of the control of the state," the envoys said in a statement, urging the government to "urgently investigate".
The envoys also pressed the government to implement its recent order that the Hashed "stay away from protest locations".
In response, Iraq's foreign ministry on Monday summoned all three ambassadors as well as their Canadian counterpart, who had similarly condemned the violence.
The ministry said their comments were an "unacceptable intervention in Iraq's internal affairs".
A diplomatic source told AFP the envoys were "not surprised" at having been summoned, particularly after the PM had defended his government in response to their criticism at the earlier meeting.
In addition to those killed, dozens of protesters went missing after the attack on the parking complex and have yet to resurface, their relatives told AFP.
Demonstrators have for weeks complained of being monitored, threatened and harassed in an intimidation campaign aimed at blunting their movement.
Since October 1, the youth-led rallies have accused the ruling class both of being inept and corrupt and of being heavily influenced by neighbouring Iran.
Baghdad has close ties with both Tehran and Iran's arch-foe Washington, which led the 2003 invasion that toppled Iraq's former dictator Saddam Hussein.
Some 5,200 US troops are still based across Iraq and are facing a spike in rocket attacks on their positions.
The latest in the early hours of Monday saw four rockets slam into an Iraqi base that hosts a small contingent of US forces next to Baghdad International Airport.
Six Iraqi troops were wounded, according to the military.
Security sources said they belong to the elite Counter-Terrorism Service, created and trained by US forces.
No American forces were wounded in the recent salvoes.
While there have been no claims of responsibility, US defence officials have blamed several of the attacks on Iran-backed factions in Iraq.
Tensions between Iran and the US have soared since last year, when Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Baghdad, worried about being caught in the middle of their bitter dispute, is also struggling with its own domestic political crisis.
President Barham Saleh has until December 17 to name a replacement premier, and political parties are deep in talks to agree on a consensus candidate.

Topics: Iraq protests

Vandals damage cars in Arab neighborhood of east Jerusalem

  • Masked suspects operated under the cover of darkness to vandalize the cars in east Jerusalem’s Shuafat neighborhood
  • The graffiti included the phrases “When Jews are stabbed, we aren’t silent”
JERUSALEM: Vandals slashed the tires of over 160 vehicles and sprayed slogans such as “Arabs=enemies” in a Palestinian neighborhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Israeli police said Monday. Elsewhere, Palestinian residents of the volatile West Bank city of Hebron staged a general strike to protest the construction of a new Jewish settlement there.
Masked suspects operated under the cover of darkness to vandalize the cars in east Jerusalem’s Shuafat neighborhood and spray-painted Hebrew graffiti on a nearby wall, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. He said the authorities were treating the incident as criminal with “nationalistic motives.”
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion condemned the “hate crime” and called upon the police “to find the criminals as fast as possible and bring them to justice.”
The graffiti included the phrases “When Jews are stabbed, we aren’t silent,” and “There is no place in the land for enemies.”
Hard-line nationalist Israelis have been known to execute so-called “price tag” attacks against Palestinians in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement expansion.
It was unclear what motivated Monday’s incident.
In Hebron, the West Bank’s largest city, Palestinian shops, schools and businesses were shuttered for the one-day strike. Some youngsters hurled stones at Israeli military patrols, and soldiers fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
Israel’s new defense minister, Naftali Bennett, presented his plan for a new settlement there early this month. Bennett, a longtime supporter of the West Bank settlement movement, said his plan will double the Jewish population of Hebron.
Hebron is frequent flashpoint of violence. Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers guarded by thousands of soldiers live in the heart of the city, which has a population of over 200,000 Palestinians.
Palestinian Mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh said the city has formed a legal team to challenge the decision in Israeli courts.
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and quickly began settling the newly conquered territory.
Over the past five decades, Israel, citing security needs, has established a military bureaucracy in the West Bank that enforces movement restrictions on Palestinians through a complex permit system. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
The US announced a new American doctrine last month that does not consider Israeli settlements a violation of international law. It was the latest in a string of diplomatic gifts by the Trump administration to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Topics: Palestinians Israel Jerusalem cars

