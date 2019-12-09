ACWA Power establishes new business unit in KSA

Largest Huawei store opens in Eastern Province

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Company has just launched its biggest Huawei Experience Store in Dammam in the Eastern Province. This announcement comes in line with Huawei’s strategy of increasing overall investment in the Kingdom and bringing its products even closer to consumers. The new store will provide the latest products of Huawei that meet the consumers’ needs and requirements.

Bill Yu, vice president of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Company, said: “We are honored to open Huawei’s biggest Experience Store in the Eastern Province, which is our way of demonstrating our commitment to the Saudi market and our appreciation for the consumers here in Saudi. This Experience Store launched at a time in which consumers here are asking for more innovative flagship products from Huawei. We are confident they also want to learn more about these products that swept the global market and competed fiercely to be the best.”

He added: “Huawei has been working tirelessly to constantly provide our consumers with the best possible experience. This new store in the Eastern Province allows us to expand our reach in Saudi Arabia and truly create value for users. We will continue to build on our success in the market and continue our expansion.”

Yu said: “Huawei has been in the Saudi market for many years, and we are proud of the achievements Huawei had done in Saudi Arabia during these years and especially this year. This success would never have seen the light without the cooperation of our clients and partners in the Saudi market.

“Year after year, we have been constantly working toward launching and providing products that fit all types of tastes and meet all needs of our users in the Saudi market. We have had their needs and demands in mind to be the main engine that drives the company’s growth in the Kingdom.”

The Huawei Experience Store will be run by highly trained Saudi youth. In a statement, Huawei said it is confident that the Saudi market’s appreciation of the Huawei brand will increase with the energy, passion and determination of such young talents. The company said the new store provides a unique opportunity for Huawei’s users to enjoy amazing experiences when visiting.