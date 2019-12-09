ECA organizes training course for government officials

The Economic Cities Authority (ECA) organized a training session titled “Innovation in Government Services,” in cooperation with the Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship, at the Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The session was attended by 55 government officials from more than 30 government agencies.

“The ‘Innovation in Government Services’ training session is one of ECA’s initiatives to contribute to achieving one of the objectives of Vision 2030, which is attaining excellence in government performance and improving the quality of services provided, given its direct reflection on the creation of a motivating investment environment, as well as fulfilling our mission by providing integrated and highly efficient government services,” said Ali M. Al-Madawi, director general of supervision at ECA, speaking on the sidelines of the training session.

The training course kicked off with an overview of innovation, then a session on its role in the provision of government services in Saudi Arabia, followed by other sessions including one about possible methodologies and technologies for innovation.