ECA organizes training course for government officials

The session was attended by 55 government officials from more than 30 government agencies.
The Economic Cities Authority (ECA) organized a training session titled “Innovation in Government Services,” in cooperation with the Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship, at the Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The session was attended by 55 government officials from more than 30 government agencies.

“The ‘Innovation in Government Services’ training session is one of ECA’s initiatives to contribute to achieving one of the objectives of Vision 2030, which is attaining excellence in government performance and improving the quality of services provided, given its direct reflection on the creation of a motivating investment environment, as well as fulfilling our mission by providing integrated and highly efficient government services,” said Ali M. Al-Madawi, director general of supervision at ECA, speaking on the sidelines of the training session.

The training course kicked off with an overview of innovation, then a session on its role in the provision of government services in Saudi Arabia, followed by other sessions including one about possible methodologies and technologies for innovation.

ACWA Power has announced the establishment of ACWA Industrial Investment Company (AIICO), a business unit dedicated to enable local content development and industrialization in the Kingdom. The announcement was made during ACWA Power’s participation at the three-day Middle East Solar Trade Mission (MESIA) as a diamond sponsor in Riyadh.

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “At the heart of ACWA Power’s business is our absolute commitment to helping the countries we serve and the communities we operate in to thrive and progress through providing vital resources — electricity and desalinated water, reliably at the lowest possible cost. The health, wealth and happiness of the countries and societies we serve is extremely critical to our profitability, for as long as these economies grow, the countries prosper, and we will have the chance to get the return on our investments over the decades.”

Thamer Al-Sharhan, managing director, ACWA Power, said: “We are tremendously committed to supporting and elevating local content in the Kingdom, and are the only operator to have hired Saudi operations managers across the board. Our latest project, Sakaka is a testament to our commitment with 100 percent of our employees being Saudis.”

