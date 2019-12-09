You are here

India’s Apollo Tyres enters Saudi market via local distributor

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has announced its entry into Saudi Arabia through a tie-up with Al-Jomaih Tyres Company Limited.
Indian tire maker Apollo Tyres Ltd. has announced its entry into Saudi Arabia through a tie-up with Al-Jomaih Tyres Company Limited, which will be its exclusive distributor for the Kingdom. Apollo aims to “capture a sizable market share in the next couple of years,” focusing on the truck and bus radial and passenger tire sectors.

Saudi Arabia has an annual market potential of around 22 million tires. Apollo said it has set an “aggressive goal” of selling nearly 800,000 tires per year in the Kingdom within the next five years.

The agreement is the culmination of a long-term product and planning program, according to Shubhro Ghosh, Apollo’s group head, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa. 

“We are now ready with products suited to cater to the Saudi market, which is the largest and important replacement tire market in the Middle East region, through our dedicated team of sales and service professionals, and a very able business partner in Al-Jomaih Tyres,” Ghosh said.

Apollo, he added, expects its partnership with Manchester United football club to help position the group’s brand and products in the Saudi market. Tires sold in Saudi Arabia will be customized to meet the local market requirements and be covered by a five-year warranty from the date of manufacturing.

The premium Tier 2 market in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly, and Apollo “meets the need of local customers who are seeking quality products at competitive prices,” said Abdullah Al-Jomaih, CEO of Al-Jomaih Tyres.

Apollo set up a hub for the Middle East and Africa region in Dubai in 2011 and has since expanded its presence rapidly across the region, according to its statement.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. is an international tire manufacturer and a leading tire brand in India. The company has multiple manufacturing units in India and a unit each in the Netherlands and Hungary. The company markets its products under its two global brands — Apollo and Vredestein — and its products are available in more than 100 countries.

ECA organizes training course for government officials

Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

ECA organizes training course for government officials

Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

The Economic Cities Authority (ECA) organized a training session titled “Innovation in Government Services,” in cooperation with the Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship, at the Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). The session was attended by 55 government officials from more than 30 government agencies.

“The ‘Innovation in Government Services’ training session is one of ECA’s initiatives to contribute to achieving one of the objectives of Vision 2030, which is attaining excellence in government performance and improving the quality of services provided, given its direct reflection on the creation of a motivating investment environment, as well as fulfilling our mission by providing integrated and highly efficient government services,” said Ali M. Al-Madawi, director general of supervision at ECA, speaking on the sidelines of the training session.

The training course kicked off with an overview of innovation, then a session on its role in the provision of government services in Saudi Arabia, followed by other sessions including one about possible methodologies and technologies for innovation.

