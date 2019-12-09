Saudi International Motor Show 2019 begins today

The 41st Saudi International Motor Show (SIMS) 2019 begins today at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events, giving showgoers access to more than 100 new models for 2020 from the US, Japan, Korea and China.

Automobiles from 14 of the world’s leading auto brands including MG, Hyundai, Ford, KIA, Cherry, GAC Motors, Suzuki, Haval, Toyota, Chevrolet, Changan, GMC, Great Wall and FAW will be on display.

The event, held under the patronage of Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz, will run until Dec. 14.

The Saudi International Motor Show is being organized by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE). It will be attended by executives from top international automotive manufacturers and will be preceded by the launch of a number of new models, which will take place before the official inauguration.

Hadi Al-Harith, chairman of ACE, said the exhibition will have new features for visitors and a range of activities for youth, such as drifting, 4x4 test drive circuit and display of modified cars and SUVs.

“The five-day event offers visitors the chance to discover the latest technology in car manufacturing and design and provides a platform for trade professionals to come together,” he said.

For the new segment of women drivers, the motor show will provide an opportunity to choose their vehicles from a wide array of models on display, while simultaneously giving the car companies a new channel for sales.

The exhibition will also witness the provision of affordable financing solutions offered by the National Commercial Bank, the diamond sponsor of the motor show, and Al-Yusr Finance Company. Malath Insurance Company and the General Gulf Cooperative Insurance Company will provide advanced and affordable vehicle insurance services.

This year’s annual event covers a total area of 31,500 square meter of the venue and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Saturday.