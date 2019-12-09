You are here

Saudi International Motor Show 2019 begins today

The motor show is being organized by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE).
The 41st Saudi International Motor Show (SIMS) 2019 begins today at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events, giving showgoers access to more than 100 new models for 2020 from the US, Japan, Korea and China.

Automobiles from 14 of the world’s leading auto brands including MG, Hyundai, Ford, KIA, Cherry, GAC Motors, Suzuki, Haval, Toyota, Chevrolet, Changan, GMC, Great Wall and FAW will be on display.

The event, held under the patronage of Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz, will run until Dec. 14.

The Saudi International Motor Show is being organized by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE). It will be attended by executives from top international automotive manufacturers and will be preceded by the launch of a number of new models, which will take place before the official inauguration.

Hadi Al-Harith, chairman of ACE, said the exhibition will have new features for visitors and a range of activities for youth, such as drifting, 4x4 test drive circuit and display of modified cars and SUVs.

“The five-day event offers visitors the chance to discover the latest technology in car manufacturing and design and provides a platform for trade professionals to come together,” he said.

For the new segment of women drivers, the motor show will provide an opportunity to choose their vehicles from a wide array of models on display, while simultaneously giving the car companies a new channel for sales.

The exhibition will also witness the provision of affordable financing solutions offered by the National Commercial Bank, the diamond sponsor of the motor show, and Al-Yusr Finance Company. Malath Insurance Company and the General Gulf Cooperative Insurance Company will provide advanced and affordable vehicle insurance services.

This year’s annual event covers a total area of 31,500 square meter of the venue and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Saturday.

Indian tire maker Apollo Tyres Ltd. has announced its entry into Saudi Arabia through a tie-up with Al-Jomaih Tyres Company Limited, which will be its exclusive distributor for the Kingdom. Apollo aims to “capture a sizable market share in the next couple of years,” focusing on the truck and bus radial and passenger tire sectors.

Saudi Arabia has an annual market potential of around 22 million tires. Apollo said it has set an “aggressive goal” of selling nearly 800,000 tires per year in the Kingdom within the next five years.

The agreement is the culmination of a long-term product and planning program, according to Shubhro Ghosh, Apollo’s group head, ASEAN, Middle East and Africa. 

“We are now ready with products suited to cater to the Saudi market, which is the largest and important replacement tire market in the Middle East region, through our dedicated team of sales and service professionals, and a very able business partner in Al-Jomaih Tyres,” Ghosh said.

Apollo, he added, expects its partnership with Manchester United football club to help position the group’s brand and products in the Saudi market. Tires sold in Saudi Arabia will be customized to meet the local market requirements and be covered by a five-year warranty from the date of manufacturing.

The premium Tier 2 market in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly, and Apollo “meets the need of local customers who are seeking quality products at competitive prices,” said Abdullah Al-Jomaih, CEO of Al-Jomaih Tyres.

Apollo set up a hub for the Middle East and Africa region in Dubai in 2011 and has since expanded its presence rapidly across the region, according to its statement.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. is an international tire manufacturer and a leading tire brand in India. The company has multiple manufacturing units in India and a unit each in the Netherlands and Hungary. The company markets its products under its two global brands — Apollo and Vredestein — and its products are available in more than 100 countries.

