Alawwal, SABB mark decade of support to disabled

The combined bank entertained kids from the Disabled Children’s Association at an event held in their office on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed globally on Dec. 3 since 1992.
Saudi Arabia’s newly merged bank is reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity to mark UN’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed globally on Dec. 3. For more than 10 years, Alawwal Bank and SABB have helped thousands of disabled people in the Kingdom, now as one bank, it aims to take new steps to further this legacy of support. 

David Dew, managing director, SABB: “It’s up to large companies like ours to actively promote inclusivity across Saudi Arabia. We have the resources to make a difference, not just for the thousands of customers and staff we support but for the Kingdom as a whole.” 

Previously, both banks have been long-term supporters of the Disabled Children’s Association. For over 10 years, SABB’s “Employment Program for People with Special Needs” has helped find jobs for more than 5,000 young people in various companies. Alawwal Bank also donated to the association to help rehabilitate children aged 4-12. SABB also helped establish the Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Specialized Prosthetics Center (the largest in the Middle East), which now treats 9,000 patients a year. Other initiatives include donations to rehabilitation centers for females and orphans with disabilities, as well as to the Saudi Deaf Sports Federation.

Now the combined bank is taking new steps to promote accessibility — starting with staff. As well as using their offices to entertain kids from the Disabled Children’s Association, the bank challenged employees to tackle a wheelchair obstacle course, giving them first-hand experience of the difficulties disabled people face. 

Dew added: “We’re only really giving staff a glimpse of the day-to-day challenges disabled people face but it’s been a great learning experience. The more we understand, the more we can do to help.”

The bank is currently constructing a new head office which is being designed to accommodate people of all abilities. As well as accessibility for wheelchair users, the building will also be built to consider the needs of the deaf and blind.

A video promoting accessibility for wheelchair users is also being promoted Kingdom-wide by the bank. 

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992, aiming to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

Saudi International Motor Show 2019 begins today

Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

The 41st Saudi International Motor Show (SIMS) 2019 begins today at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events, giving showgoers access to more than 100 new models for 2020 from the US, Japan, Korea and China.

Automobiles from 14 of the world’s leading auto brands including MG, Hyundai, Ford, KIA, Cherry, GAC Motors, Suzuki, Haval, Toyota, Chevrolet, Changan, GMC, Great Wall and FAW will be on display.

The event, held under the patronage of Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz, will run until Dec. 14.

The Saudi International Motor Show is being organized by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE). It will be attended by executives from top international automotive manufacturers and will be preceded by the launch of a number of new models, which will take place before the official inauguration.

Hadi Al-Harith, chairman of ACE, said the exhibition will have new features for visitors and a range of activities for youth, such as drifting, 4x4 test drive circuit and display of modified cars and SUVs.

“The five-day event offers visitors the chance to discover the latest technology in car manufacturing and design and provides a platform for trade professionals to come together,” he said.

For the new segment of women drivers, the motor show will provide an opportunity to choose their vehicles from a wide array of models on display, while simultaneously giving the car companies a new channel for sales.

The exhibition will also witness the provision of affordable financing solutions offered by the National Commercial Bank, the diamond sponsor of the motor show, and Al-Yusr Finance Company. Malath Insurance Company and the General Gulf Cooperative Insurance Company will provide advanced and affordable vehicle insurance services.

This year’s annual event covers a total area of 31,500 square meter of the venue and runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Saturday.

