Outdoor advertising firm among best places to work in Saudi Arabia

Novo Nordisk Saudi was awarded the top position followed by GSK Saudi, a subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical company. (Supplied)
Updated 10 December 2019
Arab News

LONDON: An outdoor advertising company has been named among the best places to work in Saudi Arabia.

Novo Nordisk Saudi was awarded the top position followed by GSK Saudi, a subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical company. Tamkeen Technologies a leading technology company came in the third position followed by AlArabia Contracting Services, a company offering the latest in outdoor advertising across the Kingdom. 

Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and celebrate companies whose employees feel connected to their workplace with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

“The average level of engagement of the top 5 companies (80 percent) is something to be proud of, especially compared to the average of all the surveyed companies in Saudi Arabia. This is really an elite group, It’s the best of the best ” said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Saudi Arabia.

Employers worldwide are increasingly monitoring workplace practices to ensure they are attracting the best candidates as employees look for higher salaries when switching jobs.

“Our employees are our greatest asset and we feel the investment we have made in them in paying off every day.” said Mohamed AlKhereiji general manager for AlArabia Contracting Services.

MBC hires Marc Antoine d’Halluin as new CEO

LONDON: Saudi-owned broadcaster MBC has hired Marc Antoine d’Halluin as its new CEO following the departure of veteran broadcaster Sam Barnett.

MBC founder Waleed Al-Ibrahim said his new CEO would drive forward the company’s five-year growth plan announced last year and which has a heavy emphasis on developing video on demand (VOD) content.

D’Halluin started his career at Sony Pictures Entertainment and prior to joining MBC Group was the chairman of the Luxembourg-based M7 Group, which operates satellite pay TV in Holland, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. M7 Group was recently sold to Vivendi’s Canal+ Group.

Regional broadcasters including MBC are facing increasing competition from new arrivals to the region in the rapidly growing video on demand sector, dominated by Netflix and Amazon.

In response, MBC Group is ramping up investment in its own Arabic-language VOD platform while also targeting the Arab-speaking diaspora.

FASTFACT

MBC was the first private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel.

Subscription video on demand is expected to more than double in the Middle East and North Africa between 2018 and 2024, according to Digital TV Research. 

Last month, MBC’s VOD platform, known as “Shahid” announced the launch of its first-ever original production. Titled “ElDiva,” the drama series stars Cyrine Abdel Nour in the lead role, alongside actor Yacob Alfarhan, and the Egyptian folk singer and actress, Bosy. 

“MBC was the first major media company in the region to launch a VOD platform,” said Shahid managing director Johannes Larcher at the time of the launch

“Nearly all the international giants of entertainment have turned or are turning their attention to this type of ‘digital first’ content.”

MBC Group originally launched in London in 1991 as the first private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel and moved to Dubai in 2002. Today it includes a number of leading channels that include the 24-hour Arabic news channel Al Arabiya.

