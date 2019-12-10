Outdoor advertising firm among best places to work in Saudi Arabia

LONDON: An outdoor advertising company has been named among the best places to work in Saudi Arabia.

Novo Nordisk Saudi was awarded the top position followed by GSK Saudi, a subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical company. Tamkeen Technologies a leading technology company came in the third position followed by AlArabia Contracting Services, a company offering the latest in outdoor advertising across the Kingdom.

Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and celebrate companies whose employees feel connected to their workplace with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

“The average level of engagement of the top 5 companies (80 percent) is something to be proud of, especially compared to the average of all the surveyed companies in Saudi Arabia. This is really an elite group, It’s the best of the best ” said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Saudi Arabia.

Employers worldwide are increasingly monitoring workplace practices to ensure they are attracting the best candidates as employees look for higher salaries when switching jobs.

“Our employees are our greatest asset and we feel the investment we have made in them in paying off every day.” said Mohamed AlKhereiji general manager for AlArabia Contracting Services.