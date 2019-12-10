Activists storm Maltese government HQ demanding PM’s resignation

You are here

Maltese activists blocked one of the island’s main roads to Valletta. (Reuters)
Updated 10 December 2019
Reuters

  • The stability of the island has been rocked in recent weeks by the fallout from the murder of an anti-corruption journalist, who was blown up by a car bomb
VALLETTA: Activists staged a protest in government headquarters for five hours on Monday to demand the immediate resignation of Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat amid an investigation into the 2017 car bomb killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat is not directly implicated in the case but has said he will resign in mid-January after an election for a new leader of his Labour Party. Testimony by the self-confessed middleman in the murder plot has linked people in the prime minister’s inner circle to attempts at a cover-up.

About 30 activists surprised policemen and soldiers shortly after 7 a.m. as they forced their way into the 16th century government building in the capital Valletta from a side entrance, armed with drums, whistles, flags and loud hailers.

They then sat down and blocked the entrance, chanting for Muscat to resign. The prime minister has his office in the building but was not there at the time.

Startled policemen and soldiers responded by escorting journalists out and closing all access to the headquarters, preventing other people, including Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister Corinne, from joining the demonstration.

Other activists who were planning to take part in the protest then blocked one of the main roads into Valletta.

The political stability of the tiny Mediterranean island has been rocked in recent weeks by the fallout from the murder of the anti-corruption journalist, who was blown up by a car bomb.

Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri was named by investigators among those alleged to have been involved or having known about the plot. Schembri has resigned and is under investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“Malta has reached rock bottom. This is not just about corruption, but about political murder,” the activists said over a loud hailer during their protest.

They said Muscat’s position was untenable and demanded a comprehensive investigation of all the people named, instead of the “cover-up” they expect from the government.

MBC hires Marc Antoine d’Halluin as new CEO

Updated 10 December 2019
Arab News

  • Appointment comes as Saudi-owned broadcaster launches video-on-demand “Shahid” platform
LONDON: Saudi-owned broadcaster MBC has hired Marc Antoine d’Halluin as its new CEO following the departure of veteran broadcaster Sam Barnett.

MBC founder Waleed Al-Ibrahim said his new CEO would drive forward the company’s five-year growth plan announced last year and which has a heavy emphasis on developing video on demand (VOD) content.

D’Halluin started his career at Sony Pictures Entertainment and prior to joining MBC Group was the chairman of the Luxembourg-based M7 Group, which operates satellite pay TV in Holland, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. M7 Group was recently sold to Vivendi’s Canal+ Group.

Regional broadcasters including MBC are facing increasing competition from new arrivals to the region in the rapidly growing video on demand sector, dominated by Netflix and Amazon.

In response, MBC Group is ramping up investment in its own Arabic-language VOD platform while also targeting the Arab-speaking diaspora.

FASTFACT

MBC was the first private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel.

Subscription video on demand is expected to more than double in the Middle East and North Africa between 2018 and 2024, according to Digital TV Research. 

Last month, MBC’s VOD platform, known as “Shahid” announced the launch of its first-ever original production. Titled “ElDiva,” the drama series stars Cyrine Abdel Nour in the lead role, alongside actor Yacob Alfarhan, and the Egyptian folk singer and actress, Bosy. 

“MBC was the first major media company in the region to launch a VOD platform,” said Shahid managing director Johannes Larcher at the time of the launch

“Nearly all the international giants of entertainment have turned or are turning their attention to this type of ‘digital first’ content.”

MBC Group originally launched in London in 1991 as the first private free-to-air Arab satellite TV channel and moved to Dubai in 2002. Today it includes a number of leading channels that include the 24-hour Arabic news channel Al Arabiya.

