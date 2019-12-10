The Ultra Abu Dhabi lineup is here

DUBAI: Back in October, it was announced that the global electronic music festival Ultra will be making its way to the UAE for the very first time. Taking place in Abu Dhabi next year on Mar. 5 and 6, the Miami-based music festival has just announced its lineup, and it's not one to miss.

Organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Ultra Abu Dhabi is bringing together some of electronic music’s biggest names for the two-day event. Taking the stage of the du Arena will be Dutch DJ Afrojack, electronic dance music trio Major Lazer and celebrity-favorite producer Zedd.

Other international names set to perform include French-Algerian DJ Snake, The Return of Dash Berlin, Seth Troxler and Eric Prydz, among others.

The internationally-acclaimed music festival is part of Abu Dhabi Music Week, a two-week entertainment event taking place in the capital from Mar. 1 to 14.

Founded in Miami in 1999, the globe-trotting Ultra Music Festival has held events around the world, previously making stops at Mexico, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea and South Africa.



