Gigi Hadid visits Senegalese women’s shelter

Gigi Hadid visited a supported shelter for women and girls who have been victims of abuse in Senegal
DUBAI: American-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid visited a support shelter for women and girls who have been victims of abuse in Senegal on Monday.  

The 24-year-old documented her work with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Dakar on social media.

“After being raped and/or impregnated from a sexual attack, it is common that these girls are shunned from their families and kicked out of their homes. Some women travel from very rural parts of the country, some even coming from other countries (one girl we met today is from Libya),” she wrote on Instagram.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She shared a video and several images of girls and women at the camp, detailing the conditions they live in and UNICEF’s work in the area. “Employees and volunteers of the shelter … encourage the girls to share and find community through their hardship,” she wrote.

UNICEF has set up a tool called “Rapid Protection,” which is a messaging system that enables community members trained in child protection to be informants of abuse in their area, Hadid said.

The cause of the refugees is one that is close to Hadid’s heart. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, came to the US as a refugee before he became a billionaire real estate developer. Last year, she visited the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where she met with Rohingya refugee children.

