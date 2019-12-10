You are here

  • Home
  • Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61

Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61

Marie Fredriksson of Swedish band Roxette performing during a concert in Oberursel near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, in 2011. (AFP)
Updated 10 December 2019
AP

Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61

  • Per Gessle: You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer
  • Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986, and in 1989, the pair had their international breakthrough with The Look
Updated 10 December 2019
AP

STOCKHOLM: Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency said Tuesday.
Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits including “The Look” and “It Must Have Been Love.”
The Dimberg Jernberg agency said Fredriksson died Monday “of the consequences of a long illness.”
It “is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone,” the firm said.
On his Facebook profile, Gessle wrote: “You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer.”
“I’m proud, honored and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and your sense of humor,” he wrote in English, adding “Things will never be the same.”
Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002. She underwent aggressive treatment that took its toll but ultimately was successful, her management agency said. However, she was left blind in one eye, with limited hearing and mobility, and was unable to read or write. She was also unable to speak for a considerable period of time after her treatment. Over the years she was able to make a gradual return to the world stage
Fredriksson was born in southern Sweden on May 30, 1958, and had her artistic breakthrough in 1984 in Sweden. Two years later, she formed the duo Roxette with Gessle, and in 1989, the pair had their international breakthrough with “The Look.”
They achieved international success with their albums “Look Sharp!” in 1988 and “Joyride” in 1991, and had six top two hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The pair sold 80 million records worldwide and embarked on world tours.
They were Sweden’s best-known band since ABBA in the 1970s and 1980s, and in 2003, Sweden’s Carl Gustaf XVI awarded the duo a royal award. Fredriksson made her first public appearance after her brain tumor operation to receive the honor with Gessle.
Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

Topics: Marie Fredriksson Roxette Sweden

Related

Offbeat
Musicians and fans pay tribute to DJ Avicii
Art & Culture
Fans pay their last to Aretha Franklin

The Ultra Abu Dhabi lineup is here

Ultra Abu Dhabi has just announced its lineup for the upcoming two-day festival. AFP
Updated 10 December 2019
Arab News

The Ultra Abu Dhabi lineup is here

  • Back in October, it was announced that the global electronic music festival Ultra will be making its way to the UAE for the very first time
  • The lineup for the two-day music festival has just been announced, and it's not one to miss
Updated 10 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Back in October, it was announced that the global electronic music festival Ultra will be making its way to the UAE for the very first time. Taking place in Abu Dhabi next year on Mar. 5 and 6, the Miami-based music festival has just announced its lineup, and it's not one to miss.

Organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Ultra Abu Dhabi is bringing together some of electronic music’s biggest names for the two-day event. Taking the stage of the du Arena will be Dutch DJ Afrojack, electronic dance music trio Major Lazer and celebrity-favorite producer Zedd.

Other international names set to perform include French-Algerian DJ Snake, The Return of Dash Berlin, Seth Troxler and Eric Prydz, among others.

The internationally-acclaimed music festival is part of Abu Dhabi Music Week, a two-week entertainment event taking place in the capital from Mar. 1 to 14. 

Founded in Miami in 1999, the globe-trotting Ultra Music Festival has held events around the world, previously making stops at Mexico, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea and South Africa.


 

Topics: Ultra Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Mubadala has invested $100bn in US, eyes China
What We Are Reading Today: Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
Indians demonstrate against ‘divisive’ citizenship bill
Russian athletics champ blasts own sports authorities
Rival skippers excited as Pakistan, Sri Lanka set for historic Test

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.