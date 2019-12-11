You are here

Aramco shares to make debut as biggest IPO gets bigger

Updated 18 sec ago
  • Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia issued a statement late Monday
  • Saudi subscribers were allocated 96.6 percent of the retail offering
LONDON : Saudi Aramco shares make their stock market debut on Wednesday as it emerged that the oil giant could raise even more from its already record-breaking share sale.

Aramco will exercise its 15 percent “greenshoe option” either in part or in whole during the first 30 days of its trading period, its lead managers said.

A greenshoe option is financial jargon for a clause that allows an underwriter the right to sell investors more shares than planned if demand proves higher than anticipated.

Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia issued a statement late Monday confirming an earlier report on the Al Arabiya news channel citing an NCB Capital executive.

It means the share sale could generate as much $29.4 billion if exercised fully. The main IPO raised $25.6 billion on Thursday.

Samba Capital said that the IPO was hugely oversubscribed, attracting aggregate subscriptions of SR446 billion, representing coverage of 465 percent.

The listing and trading of the company’s shares on Tadawul starts just four working days after the end of the subscription phase, Samba noted.

The number of individual subscribers was 5.056 million, who bought SR49.2 billion worth of shares.

Saudi subscribers were allocated 96.6 percent of the retail offering with non-Saudis (expatriates and GCC nationals) getting 3.4 percent. 

For the institutional tranche, the final value of subscriptions totaled SR397 billion.

The Saudi Aramco IPO is a key part of the Kingdom’s plan to transform its economy by reducing its reliance on oil, developing its financial markets and attracting increased levels of foreign direct investment.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that the proceeds from Aramco’s IPO would be reinvested, helping to create more revenue channels for the government.

The Aramco IPO is expected to pave the way for more privatizations in the Kingdom.

“Privatization is at the top of the government’s priorities,” Al-Jadaan told reporters on Monday.

“We will continue to support big projects and will continue to support promising projects,” he said. “Enabling the private sector is the top priority of Vision 2030. We have more to come and our journey toward Vision 2030 demands

Mubadala has invested $100bn in US, eyes China

Updated 55 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Mubadala has invested $100bn in US, eyes China

Updated 55 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. has invested $100 billion in the US, more than 40 percent of its roughly $240 billion portfolio, Deputy CEO Waleed Al-Muhairi said on Tuesday.

“What that tells you is that from our perspective the risk reward equation works in the US,” he said at the SALT conference in Abu Dhabi, adding that most of the investments are direct, with a small portion indirectly invested through funds.
He said the remaining part of the portfolio is almost equally split between three regions — the UAE, Europe and Asia.
Muhairi said Mubadala has invested $2 billion in China in 15-16 sectors from its $10 billion UAE China fund and could step up investments in the mainland.
“China is the UAE’s largest trading partner, it is an important economic relationship for us,” he said.
Mubadala would want to participate in some “shape, way or form” in the growth of China, which could become the largest economy in the world, Muhairi said.
Technology is a focus for Mubadala, he added.
Mubadala has invested $15 billion in Softbank’s Vision Fund I and recently announced plans to invest $250 million through two funds in technology firms in the Middle East and North Africa. 

