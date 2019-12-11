You are here

Iraqi families fear worst after protesters abducted

Since October 1, demonstrators in Baghdad and southern cities have disappeared almost daily. (AFP)
Updated 11 December 2019
AFP

  • In most cases, victims are taken from near their homes as they return from protests
BAGHDAD: “Last seen: Friday, 9:18pm.” About an hour after gunmen began attacking a protest encampment in Iraq’s capital at the weekend, Mustafa — who had slept there for weeks — went offline.
In the days since, the 20-year-old demonstrator has not reappeared on messaging application WhatsApp, or in real life.
Late Friday, unidentified gunmen stormed and torched the multi-story building known as Al-Sinek Garage, where anti-government protesters had camped out for weeks.
At least 20 protesters and four police officers were killed in the melee, medical sources told AFP, while about 80 demonstrators were abducted.
“They filled up two charter buses with people from Al-Sinek,” said Yousef Al-Harbi, an activist who was in the building when it was attacked.
Amer, a 26-year-old demonstrator, said he was nearby when gunshots began echoing from the building, so he called friends he knew were inside.
“Mustafa picked up and said, ‘things are really bad, they’re shooting at us.’ He hung up and his phone turned off,” said Amer, using a pseudonym as he has faced threats.
“We’ve called everyone — from the government to the militias,” Amer said.
Security forces say none of the demonstrators were taken into custody, while pro-Iran armed groups blamed by protesters for Friday’s killings swore they had no role in the violence.
Nineteen-year-old Sajad was among those abducted by bus on Friday night.
His family heard nothing from him until he reappeared outside his home on Tuesday morning, after being held by masked men for three days.
“They drove for about three quarters of an hour and then their captors handed them over to another group,” his father Rahim told AFP.
“They were asked for their names, their parents’ names and their addresses,” Rahim said, declining to use his full name for fear of reprisals.
The description of where they were held — on a tributary of the Tigris on Baghdad’s northeastern outskirts — corresponds to where other Iraqis say they were detained.
“It’s a place overlooking the Diyala” tributary, Iraqi blogger Chojaa Al-Khafaji said after he was taken to the same place after being abducted from his home in October.
There masked men in black uniforms took his phones after a brief interrogation. After 24 hours, they left Khafaji in a poor district of Baghdad with $20 to return home by taxi.
Sajad had to wait 72 hours until he was released with about 30 other protesters in the middle of the night on a road outside Baghdad.
“It was in the middle of the fields,” said another abductee, Mustafa Kazem, who was only released on Tuesday evening.
“We had to walk a long time before we found people and were able to call our families because they took all our phones.”
Mustafa Kazem, who has since been reunited with his family, has black bruises around his eyes and large contusions on his calves — but doesn’t want to talk about how he sustained those injuries.
Sajad was not beaten, his father said. But others abducted from the protest encampment were less fortunate.
According to security sources, at least 35 young men taken from Al-Sinek were later found by Iraqi security forces along the bank of the Tigris, blindfolded and with their hands tied.
Footage confirmed as authentic by security forces shows about two dozen young men, many of them wrapped in bloody bandages after being taken into government custody.
“They beat us so much,” one could be heard crying.
Since October 1, demonstrators in Baghdad and southern cities have disappeared almost daily.
In most cases, they are taken from near their homes as they return from protests.
Their relatives fear the worst.
Last week, the bruised body of a 19-year-old protester was dumped outside her home in Baghdad, and on Sunday a prominent Karbala activist was shot dead by a gunman riding on the back of a motorbike.
Abductions have continued and, at dawn on Saturday, more protesters were taken from the Tigris riverfront as they drove home from Tahrir.
In view of nearby policemen, two pick-ups carrying masked men shot in the air and chased down the six protesters as they tried to flee their vehicle, a witness told AFP.
In Iraq, where militias and sectarian violence killed tens of thousands in the early 2000s, kidnappings have long been common.
But “you used to be able to find out who took them,” and obtain their release for a ransom, said Haydar, whose 23-year-old cousin was recently kidnapped for several days in Baghdad.
“Now you don’t know at all. Everyone is too afraid.”

Topics: Iraq

Water-scarce Gulf states bank on desalination, at a cost

  • For Oman and other Gulf states dominated by vast deserts, obtaining fresh water from the sea comes at a high cost
  • In Sur, water for residents and businesses comes from a large desalination plant
SUR, OMAN: “We have water, and it’s the most important thing in a house,” says Abdullah Al-Harthi from the port city of Sur in Oman, a country that relies on desalination plants.
But for Oman and the other Gulf countries dominated by vast and scorching deserts, obtaining fresh water from the sea comes at a high financial and environmental cost.
In Sur, south of the capital Muscat, water for residents and businesses comes from a large desalination plant that serves some 600,000 people.
“Before, life was very difficult. We had wells, and water was delivered by trucks,” the 58-year-old told AFP. “Since the 1990s, water has come through pipes and we’ve had no cuts.”
But these benefits — relying on energy intensive processes that produce carbon emissions — do not come without a cost, particularly as global temperatures rise.
The United Nations says 2019 is on course to be one of the hottest three years on record.
And there is another impact: the desalination plants produce highly concentrated salt water, or brine, that is often dumped back into the ocean.
Researchers say more than 16,000 desalination plants around the globe produce more toxic sludge than freshwater.
For every liter of freshwater extracted from the sea or brackish water, a liter-and-a-half of salty slurry is deposed at sea or on land, according to a 2019 study in the journal Science.
All that extra salt raises the temperature of coastal waters and decreases the level of oxygen, which can conspire to create biological “dead zones.”
The super-salty substance is made even more toxic by the chemicals used in the desalination process.
Oman’s bigger neighbors produce the bulk of the brine.
More than half comes from just four countries — Saudi Arabia, at 22 percent, United Arab Emirates with 20 percent, and smaller shares by Kuwait and Qatar, according to UN data.
“Brine production in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar accounts for 55 percent of the total global share,” according to the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.
It said new strategies are needed “to limit the negative environmental impacts and reduce the economic cost of disposal.”
This would help “to safeguard water supplies for current and future generations.”
At the Sur plant, “almost no chemicals” are used during the pre-treatment phase, as the water is naturally filtered through the cracks of karst rocks, said Mahendran Senapathy, operations manager at French company Veolia which runs the plant along with an Omani firm.
There are other ways to safeguard freshwater supplies, from encouraging savings and efficiently to recycling wastewater.
Antoine Frerot, chief executive of Veolia, said wastewater recycling will help resolve the problem of water scarcity.
He also pointed out that “reused water is less costly,” nearly one third less than that won through desalination.
Omani authorities continue to mount campaigns urging people to use water wisely, mindful that other demands — especially the energy sector — also guzzle up large amounts.
Across the Gulf, huge amounts of water are used not just for homes, gardens and golf courses, but also for the energy sector that is the source of the region’s often spectacular wealth.
On the edge of the Arabian peninsula’s “Empty Quarter,” the world’s largest expanse of sand, lies the Khazzan gas field, operated by BP and the Oman Oil Company.
The method used to extract the gas here is hydraulic fracturing — more commonly known as fracking — said Stewart Robertson, operations manager at the site.
The method requires huge amounts of water. The site is supplied by a facility that provides 6,000 cubic meters of water a day, extracted from an underground aquifer 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.
Fracking involves directional drilling and then pumping water, sand and chemicals at high pressure to fracture rock and release the hydrocarbons.
The rock formations that hold the gas are “like a big sponge with lots of little holes in it,” said Robertson, explaining that fracking is the process “to open those holes slightly to take the gas out.”
So the more the region extracts oil and natural or shale gas, “the more they need water,” said Charles Iceland of the World Resources Institute.
“The Middle East is projected to need more and more energy,” he said. “So that means the situation is going to get worse.”
“On the other hand,” he said, “if they can produce power using solar photovoltaic technologies, which are getting reasonably priced in the Middle East, that would take care of a lot of the problem because solar PV doesn’t need much water.
“You need just some water to clean the solar panels.”

Topics: Gulf water desalination

