Israel heads to third election as midnight deadline looms

Netanyahu and Gantz had been discussing a potential unity government, but disagreed on who should lead it. (AP)
Updated 11 December 2019
AFP

  • Netanyahu called on Gantz to stop “spinning.”
  • The Knesset on Wednesday morning passed a preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve itself, setting a new election for March 2.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament was rushing through a bill Wednesday to call a third general election in a year, prolonging a political crisis and fueling deep dissatisfaction with politicians.
A deal to avert a new vote must be reached before 11:59 p.m. (2159 GMT), but talks between rightwing premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival Benny Gantz broke down.
They had been discussing a unity government but have spent recent days trading blame for the lack of progress.
The Knesset on Wednesday morning passed a preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve itself, setting a new election for March 2.
It must be voted on three times before midnight or the election will automatically be triggered for March 10.
A new election would be another challenge for Netanyahu — Israel’s longest serving premier, now governing in a caretaker capacity — at a time when he must fend off a leadership challenge in his Likud party.
But it may also be seen as a victory for the incumbent, who faced the risk of major defections from his rightwing bloc when he was indicted on corruption charges last month.
Netanyahu and Gantz, a former armed forces chief who heads the centrist Blue and White party, had been discussing a potential unity government, but disagreed on who should lead it.
Following the corruption charges, Gantz called on Netanyahu to step down and encouraged defections among his allies, but they largely stood by the 70-year-old.
Gantz has demanded Netanyahu publicly declare he would not seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution as a precondition to further talks.
“It now seems that we will be going into a third election cycle today because of Netanyahu’s attempt to obtain immunity,” Gantz told lawmakers on Wednesday. “We must stand in opposition to this.”
On Tuesday night, Netanyahu called on Gantz to stop “spinning.”
“After 80 days, it’s time that for one day, for the citizens of Israel, we sit and have a serious discussion about forming a broad unity government. It’s not too late,” he said on social media.
If the bill passes, it would be the first time Israel’s weary electorate has been asked to go to the polls three times within 12 months.
The three elections could cost the economy 12 billion shekels ($3.4 billion, 3.1 billion euros) in total, the Manufacturers Association of Israel estimated.
The parties of Netanyahu and Gantz were nearly deadlocked but each fell well short of a majority in September’s election, following a similarly inconclusive poll in April.
Both were then given 28-day periods to try to forge a workable coalition but failed, forcing President Reuven Rivlin to turn to parliament with his deadline for Wednesday.
Both parties had been trying to convince Avigdor Lieberman, a crucial kingmaker, to join their blocs.
But the secular nationalist, whose Yisrael Beitenu party holds the balance of power, refused.
Lieberman on Wednesday accused both parties of putting their interests over those of the country.
“I can’t accept that the country’s agenda is dictated by one man’s personal (legal) issues,” he said of Netanyahu, before accusing Gantz’s party of “acting disgracefully and cheating their voters.”
A poll published by Israel’s Channel 13 found that 41 percent of people thought Netanyahu was to blame for the third elections, 26 percent Lieberman, 5 percent Gantz and 26 held all of them equally responsible.
Netanyahu was indicted last month for bribery, breach of trust and fraud relating to three separate corruption cases.
He denies the allegations and accuses the media, police and prosecution of a witch-hunt.
No date has yet been set for the beginning of the proceedings and, under Israeli law, Netanyahu can remain in office despite the indictment.
He also faces a challenge from within his Likud party, which tentatively decided on Wednesday to have leadership primaries on December 26.
His only confirmed rival, Gideon Saar, hailed the idea, saying there was a need for “a breakthrough that will end the ongoing political crisis.”
With his eye on the campaign trail, Netanyahu lately pushed his plan to annex a strategic part of the occupied West Bank, as well as to sign a defense treaty with the United States.
He is a close ally of US President Donald Trump, who has taken a number of controversial steps in support of his rightwing agenda.
Despite Netanyahu’s indictment, polls suggest a third round of elections could still be neck and neck — prompting some Israelis to speculate about yet another electoral stalemate.

Topics: Israel

Water-scarce Gulf states bank on desalination, at a cost

Updated 12 December 2019
AFP

Water-scarce Gulf states bank on desalination, at a cost

  • For Oman and other Gulf states dominated by vast deserts, obtaining fresh water from the sea comes at a high cost
  • In Sur, water for residents and businesses comes from a large desalination plant
Updated 12 December 2019
AFP

SUR, OMAN: “We have water, and it’s the most important thing in a house,” says Abdullah Al-Harthi from the port city of Sur in Oman, a country that relies on desalination plants.
But for Oman and the other Gulf countries dominated by vast and scorching deserts, obtaining fresh water from the sea comes at a high financial and environmental cost.
In Sur, south of the capital Muscat, water for residents and businesses comes from a large desalination plant that serves some 600,000 people.
“Before, life was very difficult. We had wells, and water was delivered by trucks,” the 58-year-old told AFP. “Since the 1990s, water has come through pipes and we’ve had no cuts.”
But these benefits — relying on energy intensive processes that produce carbon emissions — do not come without a cost, particularly as global temperatures rise.
The United Nations says 2019 is on course to be one of the hottest three years on record.
And there is another impact: the desalination plants produce highly concentrated salt water, or brine, that is often dumped back into the ocean.
Researchers say more than 16,000 desalination plants around the globe produce more toxic sludge than freshwater.
For every liter of freshwater extracted from the sea or brackish water, a liter-and-a-half of salty slurry is deposed at sea or on land, according to a 2019 study in the journal Science.
All that extra salt raises the temperature of coastal waters and decreases the level of oxygen, which can conspire to create biological “dead zones.”
The super-salty substance is made even more toxic by the chemicals used in the desalination process.
Oman’s bigger neighbors produce the bulk of the brine.
More than half comes from just four countries — Saudi Arabia, at 22 percent, United Arab Emirates with 20 percent, and smaller shares by Kuwait and Qatar, according to UN data.
“Brine production in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar accounts for 55 percent of the total global share,” according to the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.
It said new strategies are needed “to limit the negative environmental impacts and reduce the economic cost of disposal.”
This would help “to safeguard water supplies for current and future generations.”
At the Sur plant, “almost no chemicals” are used during the pre-treatment phase, as the water is naturally filtered through the cracks of karst rocks, said Mahendran Senapathy, operations manager at French company Veolia which runs the plant along with an Omani firm.
There are other ways to safeguard freshwater supplies, from encouraging savings and efficiently to recycling wastewater.
Antoine Frerot, chief executive of Veolia, said wastewater recycling will help resolve the problem of water scarcity.
He also pointed out that “reused water is less costly,” nearly one third less than that won through desalination.
Omani authorities continue to mount campaigns urging people to use water wisely, mindful that other demands — especially the energy sector — also guzzle up large amounts.
Across the Gulf, huge amounts of water are used not just for homes, gardens and golf courses, but also for the energy sector that is the source of the region’s often spectacular wealth.
On the edge of the Arabian peninsula’s “Empty Quarter,” the world’s largest expanse of sand, lies the Khazzan gas field, operated by BP and the Oman Oil Company.
The method used to extract the gas here is hydraulic fracturing — more commonly known as fracking — said Stewart Robertson, operations manager at the site.
The method requires huge amounts of water. The site is supplied by a facility that provides 6,000 cubic meters of water a day, extracted from an underground aquifer 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.
Fracking involves directional drilling and then pumping water, sand and chemicals at high pressure to fracture rock and release the hydrocarbons.
The rock formations that hold the gas are “like a big sponge with lots of little holes in it,” said Robertson, explaining that fracking is the process “to open those holes slightly to take the gas out.”
So the more the region extracts oil and natural or shale gas, “the more they need water,” said Charles Iceland of the World Resources Institute.
“The Middle East is projected to need more and more energy,” he said. “So that means the situation is going to get worse.”
“On the other hand,” he said, “if they can produce power using solar photovoltaic technologies, which are getting reasonably priced in the Middle East, that would take care of a lot of the problem because solar PV doesn’t need much water.
“You need just some water to clean the solar panels.”

Topics: Gulf water desalination

