You are here

  • Home
  • Rebels optimistic as Sudan peace talks resume

Rebels optimistic as Sudan peace talks resume

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar (L) arrives for the third round of Sudanese peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, on December 10, 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7hs6

Updated 11 December 2019
AFP

Rebels optimistic as Sudan peace talks resume

  • The peace talks began in October in South Sudan and aim to put an end to conflicts in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan
Updated 11 December 2019
AFP

JUBA: The Sudanese government and rebel groups on Wednesday kicked off a fresh round of peace talks, expressing optimism they could reach a deal in the next two weeks to end years of conflict.
The peace talks began in October in South Sudan and aim to put an end to conflicts in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, where rebels have fought bloody campaigns against their marginalisation by Khartoum under ousted president Omar al-Bashir.
Numerous rounds of talks mediated by the African Union have previously failed, but there is fresh hope after Sudan's transitional government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, made peace in these areas a priority.
"We are optimistic that this time (we) will achieve positive results," said Abdal Aziz Alhilu, leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-North (SPLM/A-N) a coalition of three rebel groups at the talks.
The group represents those from South Kordofan, whose rebellion like that of Blue Nile is seen as a continuation of fighting which led to the independence of South Sudan in 2011.
In the previous round of talks all parties agreed to a permanent ceasefire.
In this round of face-to-face talks, the government and rebel groups are expected to negotiate and strike deals on political and security issues as well as humanitarian access. They are also expected to agree on power and wealth sharing.
"The peace that we are going to achieve ... will set a political and democratic transformation for our country," said Alhadi Idris, head of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, a coalition of nine rebel groups from the three conflict areas.
The conflict in the western region of Darfur erupted in 2003 when ethnic African rebels took up arms against Bashir's Arab-dominated government, accusing it of marginalising the region economically and politically.
Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions displaced in the rebellions by ethnic minority groups in the three conflict zones that met with an iron fist from Bashir's ousted regime.
Representatives from the rebel groups said they believed issues of national identity and the failure to define the relationship between religion and the state, were root causes to the conflict and needed to be addressed by the talks.
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy president of the Sudan Transitional Military Council, who is heading the government delegation from Khartoum, said his team is in Juba "with full mandate to reach a settlement through a negotiated agreement with the other groups."
"This round of talks should reach an agreement that will end the suffering of the Sudanese people especially the IDPs (internally displaced people) and the refugees in the other countries," Dagalo said.

Topics: Sudan Rebels Peace talks

Related

Sport
Sudan’s first female football stars push for women’s rights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to Sudan holds major meetings

Water-scarce Gulf states bank on desalination, at a cost

Updated 12 December 2019
AFP

Water-scarce Gulf states bank on desalination, at a cost

  • For Oman and other Gulf states dominated by vast deserts, obtaining fresh water from the sea comes at a high cost
  • In Sur, water for residents and businesses comes from a large desalination plant
Updated 12 December 2019
AFP

SUR, OMAN: “We have water, and it’s the most important thing in a house,” says Abdullah Al-Harthi from the port city of Sur in Oman, a country that relies on desalination plants.
But for Oman and the other Gulf countries dominated by vast and scorching deserts, obtaining fresh water from the sea comes at a high financial and environmental cost.
In Sur, south of the capital Muscat, water for residents and businesses comes from a large desalination plant that serves some 600,000 people.
“Before, life was very difficult. We had wells, and water was delivered by trucks,” the 58-year-old told AFP. “Since the 1990s, water has come through pipes and we’ve had no cuts.”
But these benefits — relying on energy intensive processes that produce carbon emissions — do not come without a cost, particularly as global temperatures rise.
The United Nations says 2019 is on course to be one of the hottest three years on record.
And there is another impact: the desalination plants produce highly concentrated salt water, or brine, that is often dumped back into the ocean.
Researchers say more than 16,000 desalination plants around the globe produce more toxic sludge than freshwater.
For every liter of freshwater extracted from the sea or brackish water, a liter-and-a-half of salty slurry is deposed at sea or on land, according to a 2019 study in the journal Science.
All that extra salt raises the temperature of coastal waters and decreases the level of oxygen, which can conspire to create biological “dead zones.”
The super-salty substance is made even more toxic by the chemicals used in the desalination process.
Oman’s bigger neighbors produce the bulk of the brine.
More than half comes from just four countries — Saudi Arabia, at 22 percent, United Arab Emirates with 20 percent, and smaller shares by Kuwait and Qatar, according to UN data.
“Brine production in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar accounts for 55 percent of the total global share,” according to the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.
It said new strategies are needed “to limit the negative environmental impacts and reduce the economic cost of disposal.”
This would help “to safeguard water supplies for current and future generations.”
At the Sur plant, “almost no chemicals” are used during the pre-treatment phase, as the water is naturally filtered through the cracks of karst rocks, said Mahendran Senapathy, operations manager at French company Veolia which runs the plant along with an Omani firm.
There are other ways to safeguard freshwater supplies, from encouraging savings and efficiently to recycling wastewater.
Antoine Frerot, chief executive of Veolia, said wastewater recycling will help resolve the problem of water scarcity.
He also pointed out that “reused water is less costly,” nearly one third less than that won through desalination.
Omani authorities continue to mount campaigns urging people to use water wisely, mindful that other demands — especially the energy sector — also guzzle up large amounts.
Across the Gulf, huge amounts of water are used not just for homes, gardens and golf courses, but also for the energy sector that is the source of the region’s often spectacular wealth.
On the edge of the Arabian peninsula’s “Empty Quarter,” the world’s largest expanse of sand, lies the Khazzan gas field, operated by BP and the Oman Oil Company.
The method used to extract the gas here is hydraulic fracturing — more commonly known as fracking — said Stewart Robertson, operations manager at the site.
The method requires huge amounts of water. The site is supplied by a facility that provides 6,000 cubic meters of water a day, extracted from an underground aquifer 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.
Fracking involves directional drilling and then pumping water, sand and chemicals at high pressure to fracture rock and release the hydrocarbons.
The rock formations that hold the gas are “like a big sponge with lots of little holes in it,” said Robertson, explaining that fracking is the process “to open those holes slightly to take the gas out.”
So the more the region extracts oil and natural or shale gas, “the more they need water,” said Charles Iceland of the World Resources Institute.
“The Middle East is projected to need more and more energy,” he said. “So that means the situation is going to get worse.”
“On the other hand,” he said, “if they can produce power using solar photovoltaic technologies, which are getting reasonably priced in the Middle East, that would take care of a lot of the problem because solar PV doesn’t need much water.
“You need just some water to clean the solar panels.”

Topics: Gulf water desalination

Related

Business & Economy
UAE to build $900m desalination plant with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power
Saudi Arabia
Houthi rocket targets desalination plant in Al-Shuqaiq

Latest updates

Young Saudis ’eager to transform their country’: Middle East expert
SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian Embassy hosts its annual diplomatic film festival
Services resume at Saudi airport’s Haramain high-speed rail station
Saudi university launches Kingdom’s first self-driving buses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.