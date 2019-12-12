You are here

OPEC sees small 2020 oil deficit even before latest supply cut

Saudi Arabia told OPEC that it had cut oil supply levels in November following a production boost in October that came after attacks on its facilities in September. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2019
Reuters

  • OPEC keeps its 2020 economic and oil demand growth forecasts steady and is more upbeat about the outlook
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC on Wednesday pointed to a small deficit in the oil market next year due to restraint by Saudi Arabia even before the latest supply pact with other producers takes effect, suggesting a tighter market than previously thought.

In a monthly report, OPEC said demand for its crude will average 29.58 million barrels per day (bpd) next year. OPEC pumped less oil in November than the average 2020 requirement, having in previous months supplied more.

The report retreats further from OPEC’s initial projection of a 2020 supply glut as output from rival producers such as US shale has grown more slowly than expected. This will give a tailwind to efforts by OPEC and partners led by Russia to support the market next year.

OPEC kept its 2020 economic and oil demand growth forecasts steady and was more upbeat about the outlook.

“On the positive side, the global trade slowdown has likely bottomed out, and now the negative trend in industrial production seen in 2019 is expected to reverse in 2020,” the report said.

Oil prices were steady after the report’s release, trading near $64 a barrel, below the level some OPEC officials have said
they favor.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, have since Jan. 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd to support the market. At meetings last week, OPEC+ agreed to a further cut of 500,000 bpd from Jan. 1 2020.

The report showed OPEC production falling even before the new deal takes effect.

In November, OPEC output fell by 193,000 bpd to 29.55 million bpd, according to figures the group collects from secondary sources, as Saudi Arabia cut supply.

Saudi Arabia told OPEC it made an even bigger cut in supply of over 400,000 bpd last month. The Kingdom had boosted production in October after attacks on its oil facilities in September briefly more than halved output.

The November production rate suggests there would be a 2020 deficit of 30,000 bpd if OPEC kept pumping the same amount and other factors remained equal, less than the 70,000 bpd surplus implied in November’s report and an excess of over 500,000 bpd seen in July. OPEC and its partners have been limiting supply since 2017, helping to revive prices by clearing a glut that built up in 2014 to 2016. But higher prices have also boosted US shale and other rival supplies.

In the report, OPEC said non-OPEC supply will grow by 2.17 million bpd in 2020, unchanged from the previous forecast but 270,000 less than initially thought in July as shale has not grown as quickly as first thought.

“In 2020, non-OPEC supply is expected to see a continued slowdown in growth on the back of decreased investment and lower drilling activities in US tight oil,” OPEC said, using another term for shale.

Saudi Aramco shares soar at maximum 10% on market debut

Rashid Hassan

Saudi Aramco shares soar at maximum 10% on market debut

  • Despite an unfavorable global market mood, the much-anticipated IPO has enjoyed the best possible start for investors
  • Company is now world’s largest publicly traded company, bigger than Apple
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco shares surged to the maximum allowed 10 percent above their listing price on their debut in Riyadh on Wednesday.

 The stock jumped to SR35.2 ($9.39), up from the initial public offering (IPO) price of SR32 ($8.53), hitting the daily limit permitted by the Tadawul stock exchange and giving the company a valuation of about $1.88 trillion. 

At that price, Aramco is world’s most valuable listed company. That’s more than the top five oil companies – Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP – combined.

The Aramco IPO also surpassed the $25 billion raised by Chinese retail giant Alibaba in its 2014 Wall Street debut. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Shares up by the maximum daily limit
  • Valuation approaches $2 trillion goal
  • Tadawul propelled into global top ten

The listing debut was marked by a symbolic ringing of the Tadawul bell by Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Chief Executive Amin Nasser.

“This is a proud and historic mo- ment for Saudi Aramco and our majority shareholder, the Kingdom,” Al-Rumayyan said. The focus of company chiefs was “to work in the interests of all shareholders, guiding Saudi Aramco as it continues to fulfill its vital role in global energy supply, while striving to create long-term value to benefit all shareholders,” he said.

“Today’s milestone underlines the Kingdom’s commitment to nur- turing a strong capital market and demonstrates further significant progress in delivering Vision 2030 — the Kingdom’s transformation, economic growth and diversifica- tion program that continues with pace and determination.”

“Today Aramco will become the largest listed company in the world and (Tadawul) among the top ten global financial markets,” Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairwoman of the Saudi Arabian stock exchange, said during a ceremony marking the oil giant’s first day of trading.

Amin Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, meanwhile thanked the new shareholders for their confidence and trust of the oil company.

The sale of 1.5 percent of the firm, or three billion shares, is the bedrock of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious strategy to overhaul the oil-reliant economy.


Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Kingdom's energy minister, said last week that investors who didn’t buy into the offering would be “chewing their thumbs” after missing out.

But for the 5 million people who did buy shares in the world’s biggest IPO, it was the best possible start for their investments.

With the ring of a bell, the Tadawul was catapulted into the top ten exchanges in the world by market value, marking another key milestone for a bourse that is rapidly gaining in global financial visibility following its inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets and FTSE Russell indexes last year.

“The level of demand for Saudi Aramco was high at almost 5 times oversubscribed, highlighting the local appeal for a quality asset and its attractive dividend policy, even if foreign participation was more muted,” said Bassel Khatoun, a managing director, at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity. “We believe Aramco’s Tadawul listing will provide further impetus for Saudi’s privatization drive.”

The share sale took place at a turbulent time for the global oil industry, increasingly under the spotlight because of its greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, a global supply glut caused in part by the growth of the US shale oil sector has dampened investor sentiment towards the sector. Plans for the share sale faced a further shock in September when Saudi Aramco’s main oil processing facility in Abqaiq was hit in a drone attack.

Despite the unfavorable global market mood, the Saudi government pressed ahead with the sale that has long been a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s efforts to modernize its economy and develop its financial sector.

It is expected to be followed by more privatizations as Saudi Arabia seeks to curb its budget deficit.

Announcing the Saudi budget earlier in the week, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that the proceeds from the Aramco IPO would be reinvested, helping to create more revenue channels for the government.

Within just one hour of Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan ringing the trading bell, some 766.8 million shares had changed hands.

“Today’s milestone underlines the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing a strong capital market and demonstrates further significant progress in delivering Vision 2030,” he said.

Millions of Saudis bought into the IPO and yesterday cheered the performance of their shares.
“Buying Aramco shares was a trustworthy opportunity for a small investor like me,” said Alanoud Issa, a 27-year-old housewife from Riyadh. “It is a small beginning which I am hopeful will result in a good dividend for me in the future.”

Such citizen investors formed a major chunk of the subscribers to the IPO, buying some SR49.2 billion worth of shares, many of them making their purchases from ATM machines across the Kingdom. 

Institutional investors, mainly from the region, bought SR397 billion of the stock.

 

 

Watch the video marking Aramco’s opening trading:

