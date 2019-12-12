You are here

  • Home
  • Baby Talk: When to worry about your baby's weight

Baby Talk: When to worry about your baby's weight

A baby born at a higher than average weight, will not necessarily grow up to be a large child. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wht2

Updated 5 sec ago
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: When to worry about your baby's weight

  • The percentage of childhood obesity is rising
  • In recent history, people wanted their children to be chubbier and it was considered a sign of being well-nourished
Updated 5 sec ago
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: There is no need for you to fixate on your baby’s weight over the first year or so but there are some factors that can influence whether or not a child will suffer from obesity in later life which are worth being aware of.

Why do you worry about your baby’s weight?

It is part of modern day living that parents worry about obesity and it is a justifiable concern. The percentage of childhood obesity is rising and with obese children, even as young as two (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) being more likely to become obese adults it is evident that early eating habits weight management are increasingly important. No parent wishes to increase the chance of diabetes, cardiovascular disease or other possible physical, social or emotional consequences of obesity for their child.  In recent history, it was the reverse of this concern where people wanted their children to be chubbier and it was considered a sign of being well-nourished, and yet today parents are wondering how much is too much?

When should you worry about your baby’s weight?

Reassuringly, in most cases it is misguided to worry about a baby’s weight in the first year. Babies are meant to be chubby and it is usual and right for them to store up fat during year one which they will soon use up in year two and their energetic toddler years. Newborn babies are routinely weighed in their first few months of life and particularly in the first few weeks to make sure they are feeding and thriving properly. Beyond this it is un-necessary to continue weighing your baby all the time. Babies grow in fits and starts, with periods of little change or sometimes even weight loss.

What factors should you be aware of that may affect your baby’s weight?

If the mother or both parents are significantly overweight there is a significantly greater chance of a baby being overweight as it grows up. This is both a nature (genetics) and nurture (habits and lifestyle) issue.




(Shutterstock)

Birth Weight

A baby born at a higher than average weight, will not necessarily grow up to be a large child, nor will a low birth weight baby necessarily remain smaller than average. Interestingly however both very high birth weight but also low birth weight can have some influence on future health weight. The best chance of having a baby of a healthy size is when a mother gains a healthy amount of weight in pregnancy. This will depend on the weight the mother is when she becomes pregnant and should be discussed with her healthcare provider.

Feeding

It is considered that the single best protection against is breastfeeding. Breastfed babies tend to regulate their own milk intake. It is easier to over-feed a baby when the baby is formula fed. It is a common mistake for mothers to decide to turn to bottle feeding in the first couple of weeks when they notice a dip in their baby’s weight gain, however this is quite natural. Whilst expert advice should always be sought, it is not necessarily the right answer to turn to formula milk.

Hunger cues

It is also important for parents to learn to identify their baby’s cries as not all will be because they are hungry. However because feeding at breast or bottle will comfort the baby it is often mistaken that the cry was hunger and the feeding can soon become a form of comfort rather than sustenance which can set up lifelong habits of food equals comfort.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

Topics: overweight babies

Baby Talk: How to deal with fears of first time parents

Updated 09 December 2019
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: How to deal with fears of first time parents

  • Babies are totally dependent on their parents and care-givers for all their needs
  • Learning is on the job, but you can be prepared
Updated 09 December 2019
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: It is natural for a first time mom (and dad) to have fears and worries about the responsibility of their brand new little baby. Babies are tiny, they are vulnerable, and they are totally dependent on their parents and care-givers for all their needs. This can seem overwhelming, and as each baby is different, it is not possible to provide a text-book of answers with each new arrival. Learning is on the job, but you can be prepared.

Common worries of first time parents:

  • Recognizing your baby’s cries

At first your baby’s cries may sound similar to you but soon you will learn to recognize the difference between a hungry cry for feed, a cry of discomfort for a diaper change or other discomfort, or a more serious discomfort such as colic or something else. An unusually high pitched cry can mean illness. You will soon not only know what your baby wants but also recognize your baby’s cry among other babies.

  • Going out of the home with your baby

It can be scary leaving the house for the first time with your new baby; the outside world can seem hazardous and contact with other people give risk to sources of infection. It is perfectly natural to feel this way but important to remember that the benefits or getting out and about with your baby will outweigh the risk with planning and preparation. Take sensible precautions with safety when you are out and ensure you have everything with you that you need including a cell phone for emergencies. Strangers may wish to admire your baby but it is reasonable to not allow others outside immediate family and friends handle your baby. Keep your first trips out short until you feel more comfortable and take someone with you if that helps you build confidence.

(Shutterstock)
  • Waking your sleeping baby

New parents are often frightened to make a noise during their baby’s nap times in case they wake. Naturally you have finally got your baby to sleep and will not want to wake them. It is best to carry out general house chores and conversations as usual because babies are used to noise from within the womb. Background noise of TV, vacuum cleaner, chatting or fans should not be avoided and your baby will become accustomed to sleeping through such noise. Loud and sudden noises will wake a sleeping baby but they should not wake because of usual household noise and there is certainly no need to tiptoe around a sleeping baby.

  • Putting baby down to sleep while they are crying

It is emotionally hard to put your baby in their crib whilst they are crying, particularly if they double their efforts as soon as you have laid them down. However it is also not idea to be in a situation where you cannot put your baby down to sleep for hours whilst you rock and sooth them, exhausting yourself and also possibly your baby. Babies can become overtired and if you have taken care of feeding, changing and winding and your baby is still fussing and crying they may need to sleep and will soon settle if you allow them to cry on their own a short while. The more used a baby is to settling themselves the better for baby and parents. Be brave and try to leave them briefly whilst close at hand and see if they settle by themselves. It is not wise to leave a baby to cry for too long and always seek medical advice if you have any concerns.

  • Handing over the baby care

One of the hardest things for a new mom to do is hand her baby over to another to care for in her absence, sometimes even if the person is her husband and she is only gone for a short time. This is natural and does not mean that you do not trust the person it means that you are programmed to be present for your baby at all times! However it is very important in modern society that you are able to leave your baby with your partner, trusted family members and friends. It is important that your baby leans to be soothed by others than yourself. It will become easier with time. Remember it is not important that your baby is wearing the outfit you would have chosen or if things have not been tidied away like you would have done, the important things is that you were able to have time away from your baby and that your baby is safe on your return.

This article was first published on babyarabia.com.  

Topics: first time parents

Latest updates

Baby Talk: When to worry about your baby's weight
Thai rice farmers shun ‘big agribusiness’ and fight climate change
US lawmakers begin debating impeachment articles against Trump
Twitter plans to build ‘decentralized standard’ for social networks
Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.