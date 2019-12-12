Europe’s Wizz Air to launch Abu Dhabi carrier next year

You are here

Wizz Air, which flies to 44 countries, has operated flights from European cities to Dubai since 2013. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Budapest-based Wizz Air said its new carrier aims to offer flights from Europe to the Middle East,
  • Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be formed via a joint venture with state-owned Abu Dhabi Development Holding
Updated 12 December 2019
Reuters

ABU DHABI: European low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Thursday it plans to launch Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in the second half of 2020, its first carrier outside of Europe.

Budapest-based Wizz Air, one of the largest low-cost airlines in Central and Eastern Europe, said its new carrier aims to offer flights from Europe to the Middle East, and longer term to the Indian subcontinent and Africa as well.

“We believe the new airline has the potential to be a significant player in the region,” Wizz Air Holdings Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said in a statement.

It faces competition, however, as Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways’ low-cost joint venture with Air Arabia is expected to start operations by the second quarter of 2020 from Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air, which flies to 44 countries, has operated flights from European cities to Dubai since 2013.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be formed via a joint venture with state-owned Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company PJSC.

With a fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will gain access to markets with 5 billion potential customers across Europe and beyond, Wizz Air said in its statement.

Topics: Abu Dhabi airlines

