You are here

  • Home
  • ‘High probability’ of finding oil and gas reserves in Lebanon next year, claims former PM

‘High probability’ of finding oil and gas reserves in Lebanon next year, claims former PM

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said confirmation might come in January 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmsrp

Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

‘High probability’ of finding oil and gas reserves in Lebanon next year, claims former PM

  • Siniora hoped exploration companies would “extract something” in January
  • If the ventures succeed, it would take six to seven years to see its impact on Lebanon’s economy, he said
Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: There is “high probability” of finding oil and gas reserves in Lebanon by early 2020, according to the country’s former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora.

Although Siniora said “nobody knows whether we have proven reserves,” in an interview with UAE’s WAM, he hoped exploration companies would “extract something” in January.

His comments come a year after Lebanon, which has limited natural resources, signed its first offshore oil and gas exploration contracts in 2018 with three major energy companies – France’s Total, Italy’s Eni, and Russia’s Novatek.

Siniora said exploration companies carried out studies and analysis of the area before investing in Lebanon.

Siniora explained the fact they invested money means the results of the studies were “positive.”

Meanwhile local media reports showed a document from Lebanese Petroleum Administration, a regulatory body in the country’s oil and gas sector, indicating “potential” oil and gas source rocks in the Levant basin, according to WAM.

If the ventures succeed, it would take six to seven years to see its impact on Lebanon’s economy, Siniora explained. 

Topics: Lebanon Fouad Siniora Saad Hariri

Related

Middle-East
Diplomats in Paris discuss aid for battered Lebanese economy
Special
Middle-East
Iran’s threat to destroy Tel Aviv from Lebanon condemned

Iraqi politician slams protestors, calls them ‘monkeys’

Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

Iraqi politician slams protestors, calls them ‘monkeys’

  • Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned on last month amid pressure from mass anti-government protests
  • Demonstrations in Iraq erupted early October in protest of corruption, high unemployment, poor public services and foreign interference
Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Former Iraqi member of parliament and prominent politician Izzat Al-Shabander slammed protestors and referred to them as “monkeys” after his name was included in a banner raised by demonstrators in Tahrir Square.

The banner included other politicians who were considered potential candidates for the post of prime minister.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned on last month amid pressure from mass anti-government protests.

Izzat Al-Shabandar took to Twitter in response to the banner, saying that he was “neither a candidate” nor will he “honor the leadership of the monkeys who wrote this banner” and referred to them as belonging to “mafias.”

In responses to his comments, one social media user wrote on Twitter saying: “We do not need hypocrites between us.”

Demonstrations in Iraq erupted early October in protest of corruption, high unemployment, poor public services and foreign interference.

Topics: Iraq protests Iraq Middle East

Related

Middle-East
Iraqi families fear worst after protesters abducted
Middle-East
Protests, explosions hit Iraq’s south as demos maintain strength

Latest updates

Karate athlete bags gold for Lebanon
Top international horse-riding judge marvels at ‘breathtaking’ Saudi venue for historic Diriyah Equestrian Festival
Erdogan’s former allies to challenge AKP’s rule in Turkey
China's aviation regulator raised concerns with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes
Saudi siblings flying the flag for the Kingdom at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.