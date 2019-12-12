You are here

Japan tax revision targets corporate cashpile to spur spending, 5G investment

Tax chief says 5G taxation reflects national security viewpoint. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2019
Reuters

  • Japan Inc. hoards record cashpile, wary of spending amid risks
  • Tax cuts aimed at promoting 5G investment to cope with China
TOKYO: Japan unveiled tax measures on Thursday aimed at encouraging companies to spend their cash piles on start-ups and other investments and stimulating a slowing economy, while also helping firms to compete with China’s advance in 5G technology.
The annual tax revision for fiscal 2020, formally decided by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition ally Komeito party, focused on steps to encourage Japanese firms to spend their internal reserves of over 460 trillion yen ($4.23 trillion), lawmakers said.
For years Japanese companies have been sitting on a record cash-pile as they remain wary about boosting wages and investment.
Japan’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.8% in July-September, backed by capital spending and domestic demand, but analysts expect growth to slow in the current quarter as the Sino-US trade war and the national sales tax hike likely weighed on the world’s third-largest economy.
Weak business spending would be another blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policy, or “Abenomics,” which is aimed at stoking a cycle of higher wages, household and corporate incomes and spending.
The new scheme will allow a 15% tax break to mobile phone carriers and other businesses investing in 5G infrastructure to help domestic firms compete with China’s strides in the next-generation communications network.
The roll-out of 5G networks, with speeds fast enough to download a movie to a smartphone in seconds, has raised security concerns in the United States over equipment for the upgrade supplied by Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei.
“5G taxation marks the beginning of a new era as information technology greatly includes the national security point of view,” LDP tax panel Chief Akira Amari told reporters after a meeting with ruling bloc lawmakers approved the tax revision.
“With this tax revision, I believe we managed to raise a flag so that Japan can lead America and EU on 5G development,” Amari said. He made no mention of China.
Japanese companies eligible for the tax incentive will include mobile phone operators, and those preparing 5G networks for smart factories and smart agriculture using artificial intelligence in rural areas.
The overall tax revision is expected to have no big impact on annual tax revenue, Amari added.
The revision follows Abe’s announcement last week that the government will roll out fiscal stimulus worth 13.2 trillion yen in spending.
The tax revision for the next fiscal year also includes preferential treatment for companies investing in businesses focusing on innovative technologies.
The new scheme will also allow businesses that invest 100 million yen or more in start-ups established less than a decade earlier, to deduct 25% of that investment from taxable income.

China's aviation regulator raised concerns with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes

Updated 12 December 2019
Reuters

  • China is reviewing the airworthiness of the plane
  • China was first country to ground plane in March
BEIJING: China’s aviation regulator raised “important concerns” with Boeing Co. on the reliability and security of design changes to the grounded 737 MAX, it said on Thursday, but declined to comment on when the plane might fly again in China.
China is reviewing the airworthiness of the plane based on proposed changes to software and flight control systems according to a bilateral agreement with the United States, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) spokesman Liu Luxu told reporters at a monthly briefing.
He reiterated that for the plane to resume flights in China, it needed to be re-certified, pilots needed comprehensive and effective training to restore confidence in the model and the causes of two crashes that killed 346 people needed to be investigated with effective measures put in place to prevent another one.
China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX after the second crash in Ethiopia in March and had set up a task force to review design changes to the aircraft that Boeing had submitted.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not allow the 737 MAX to resume flying before the end of 2019, its chief, Steve Dickson, said on Wednesday.
Once the FAA approves the reintroduction into service, the 737 MAX can operate in the United States, but individual regulators could keep the planes grounded in other countries until they complete their own reviews.
“Due to the trade war, the jury is still out on when China would reintroduce the aircraft,” said Rob Morris, Global Head of Consultancy at Ascend by Cirium.
Chinese airlines had 97 737 MAX jets in operation before the global grounding, the most of any country, according to Cirium Fleets Analyzer.

