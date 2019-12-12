China's aviation regulator raised concerns with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes

You are here

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not allow the 737 MAX to resume flying before the end of 2019. (AFP)
  • China is reviewing the airworthiness of the plane
  • China was first country to ground plane in March
BEIJING: China’s aviation regulator raised “important concerns” with Boeing Co. on the reliability and security of design changes to the grounded 737 MAX, it said on Thursday, but declined to comment on when the plane might fly again in China.
China is reviewing the airworthiness of the plane based on proposed changes to software and flight control systems according to a bilateral agreement with the United States, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) spokesman Liu Luxu told reporters at a monthly briefing.
He reiterated that for the plane to resume flights in China, it needed to be re-certified, pilots needed comprehensive and effective training to restore confidence in the model and the causes of two crashes that killed 346 people needed to be investigated with effective measures put in place to prevent another one.
China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX after the second crash in Ethiopia in March and had set up a task force to review design changes to the aircraft that Boeing had submitted.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will not allow the 737 MAX to resume flying before the end of 2019, its chief, Steve Dickson, said on Wednesday.
Once the FAA approves the reintroduction into service, the 737 MAX can operate in the United States, but individual regulators could keep the planes grounded in other countries until they complete their own reviews.
“Due to the trade war, the jury is still out on when China would reintroduce the aircraft,” said Rob Morris, Global Head of Consultancy at Ascend by Cirium.
Chinese airlines had 97 737 MAX jets in operation before the global grounding, the most of any country, according to Cirium Fleets Analyzer.

Haier Smart Home plans Hong Kong listing to take $7.7bn unit private

HONG KONG: Haier, the world’s biggest maker of household appliances, is planning a major restructuring that will see its main unit Haier Smart Home list in Hong Kong to take another group company valued at $7.7bn private, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Under the deal, Haier Smart Home, formerly known as Qingdao Haier and already listed in Shanghai, would offer minority shareholders in unit Haier Electronics Group newly issued Hong Kong stock for their shares, they said.
Financial advisers have been hired to work on the deal, which would give Haier Smart Home access to cash at Haier Electronics, the sources said, declining to be identified as negotiations were private.
Haier Electronics, which makes and sells appliances such as washing machines, held about 20bn yuan ($2.8bn) in cash and short term investments as of end-June, according to Refinitiv.
One of the sources added the plan was also part of the Haier group’s efforts to streamline its overseas operations.
Haier Smart Home currently owns 45% of Haier Electronics and unlisted parent Haier Group Corp. holds 12%, while minority shareholders include Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management and BlackRock, according to Refinitiv data.
The plan is still preliminary and would be subject to regulatory approval, the sources said, adding that the aim was to complete the deal in the second half of next year.
A representative from Haier Smart Home’s investors relations office said the team was not aware of the plan. Haier Group and Haier Electronics did not respond to requests for comment.
The Haier group was founded in 1984 by Chinese businessman Zhang Ruimin who built up a small loss-making factory into a major consumer brand. Major acquisitions have included New Zealand appliances brand Fisher & Paykel in 2012 for NZ$927 million and the $5.6bn purchase of General Electrics’ appliances business in 2016.
Haier Smart Home, which has a market value of some $15.4bn, also listed in Germany last year — the first listing of a Chinese company under the D-share program aimed at increasing foreign investment in Chinese firms.
Hong Kong-listed companies have announced a record 24 take-private deals this year, often citing uncertain market conditions or undervalued shares as reasons for the deals.

