Marei bin Mahfouz is a successful businessman; he is the founder and chairman of the Marei bin Mahfouz Group.

Bin Mahfouz recently commented on King Salman’s speech during the announcement of the budget for 2020. He said that the speech confirms that citizens are the top priority for the state.

Bin Mahfouz was born in 1944. He has held administrative positions in numerous organizations and founded the Marei bin Mahfouz Group in 1976.

He has served as chairman of Saudi Industrial Resins, Mtaajr, United Group, Kimia Farma, Qoot, World Trade Center, Makkah, Red Sea Paints, Kinda and more.

He has worked in numerous fields, including gold, jewelry, oil, spare parts, industrial materials and aluminum.

Bin Mahfouz sat on the board of Saudi Carbonate, DBK Pharma and DuPont International.

He also established the Marei bin Mahfouz Group for Gold and Jewelry, Jotun Saudia, Red Sea Paints and the World Trade Center, Makkah.

He was a member in the Principality Council in Makkah Region and the vice-chairman of board of directors at Makkah’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bin Mahfouz also served as chairman of Marei bin Mahfouz Charitable Foundation and he was the vice-chairman of the board for the Charitable Foundation to Help Youth Marriages.