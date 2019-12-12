Saudi interior minister holds talks with US ambassador

RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif received the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid, at his office in the ministry.

During their meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the ministry’s undersecretary for security affairs, Mohammed Al-Mahana and a number of other Ministry of Interior officials.

Ambassador Abizaid called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir also held a separate meeting with a delegation of the US EastWest Institute, which was led by John Hurley.

They discussed Saudi Arabia’s stances on different regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, the Taif Chamber of Commerce and Industry received the US Consul General in Jeddah, Ryan M. Gliha, and his delegation on Wednesday.

The chamber held a meeting in Taif with the US consul general, led by the chairman of the entrepreneurship committee, Abdulaziz Al-Bar, in the presence of members of the board of directors and the secretary general, Dasman Alfageeh.

The meeting discussed projects and investment opportunities in Taif, in addition to the chamber’s programs and plans in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision. The US consul general said that one of the priorities was to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.