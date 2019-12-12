You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi interior minister holds talks with US ambassador

Saudi interior minister holds talks with US ambassador

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif holds talks with the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pugtu

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Saudi interior minister holds talks with US ambassador

Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif received the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid, at his office in the ministry.

During their meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the ministry’s undersecretary for security affairs, Mohammed Al-Mahana and a number of other Ministry of Interior officials.

Ambassador Abizaid called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday.  During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir also held a separate meeting with a delegation of the US EastWest Institute, which was led by John Hurley. 

They discussed Saudi Arabia’s stances on different regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, the Taif Chamber of Commerce and Industry received the US Consul General in Jeddah, Ryan M. Gliha, and his delegation on Wednesday.

The chamber held a meeting in Taif with the US consul general, led by the chairman of the entrepreneurship committee, Abdulaziz Al-Bar, in the presence of members of the board of directors and the secretary general, Dasman Alfageeh.

The meeting discussed projects and investment opportunities in Taif, in addition to the chamber’s programs and plans in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision. The US consul general said that one of the priorities was to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

Topics: Taif Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Related

Saudi Arabia
Human rights chief Awwad Al-Awwad stresses Saudi Arabia's openness at EU meet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s growing cafe society offers tasty investment opportunities

Human rights chief Awwad Al-Awwad stresses Saudi Arabia's openness at EU meet

Updated 13 December 2019
Arab News

Human rights chief Awwad Al-Awwad stresses Saudi Arabia's openness at EU meet

  • Al-Awwad stressed the Kingdom’s interest in fighting terrorism
  • Met with 17 members of the EU’s Political and Security Committee
Updated 13 December 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), told EU members that the Kingdom has been an international leader in human rights obligations.

He met with 17 members of the EU’s Political and Security Committee in the presence of the head of the Saudi mission to the EU, Ambassador Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi on Thursday in Brussels.

“The Kingdom sought to protect and promote human rights and fulfilled its international obligations by submitting all its international reports. This made it one of the 36 countries to do so out of 197 state parties. This was due to the support provided by King Salman to human rights,” Al-Awwad said.

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made a qualitative leap and has led a reform, development, change and modernization movement in all of the state’s facilities and human rights in particular. The three past years have seen the taking of around 60 human rights-related decisions, with 22 of those aimed at empowering women.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans, the central element of development,” he added, noting that “the vision included objectives related to human rights.”

The HRC president said that Saudi Arabia “is open to the world and still looks forward to achieve more under its wise leadership. It seeks to achieve the principles and values of human rights and hopes they will become universal, which would promote the achievement of sustainable development and the protection and promotion of human rights.”

Al-Awwad stressed the Kingdom’s interest in fighting terrorism.

“The Kingdom has fought extremism in cooperation with other countries by launching several centers and projects to promote the values of moderation and tolerance, facing the sources of extremism and terrorism to fight extremist thinking,” he said.

The meeting discussed means of boosting cooperation between the Kingdom and the EU in social and humanitarian work.

Topics: Saudi Arabia EU Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi efforts for promotion of human rights lauded
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's human rights commission recommends law to tackle all racial discrimination

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Give and Take by Nitsan Chorev
UK election exit poll suggests Conservatives majority
Muhammad, Aaliyah among most popular US baby names
Diriyah Tennis Cup serves up top-class fare
Egyptian start-up Shamseya empowers people with medical information

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.