Culture minister announces awards for Saudi talent

RIYADH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, announced that the National Cultural Awards will celebrate the achievements of Saudi talents in 16 major cultural areas.

The minister said the awards are an expression of the appreciation of the ministry and the Kingdom for the great contributions made by Saudis in all cultural sectors and their role in developing awareness.

The awards are divided into four tracks: The Pioneer Award, the Youth Culture Award, the Cultural Institutions Award and the fourth track, which includes 11 awards: Film and Visual Show award, Fashion Award, Music Award, National Heritage Award, Literature Award, Theater and Performing Award, Visual Arts Award, Architecture and Design Award, Culinary Award, Publishing Award and Translation Award.