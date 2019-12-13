Culture minister announces awards for Saudi talent

You are here

Updated 13 December 2019
RIYADH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture, announced that the National Cultural Awards will celebrate the achievements of Saudi talents in 16 major cultural areas.

The minister said the awards are an expression of the appreciation of the ministry and the Kingdom for the great contributions made by Saudis in all cultural sectors and their role in developing awareness.

The awards are divided into four tracks: The Pioneer Award, the Youth Culture Award, the Cultural Institutions Award and the fourth track, which includes 11 awards: Film and Visual Show award, Fashion Award, Music Award, National Heritage Award, Literature Award, Theater and Performing Award, Visual Arts Award, Architecture and Design Award, Culinary Award, Publishing Award and Translation Award.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Civil Service, through a strategic partnership with the e-government program “Yesser,” has linked central databases with 90 government agencies representing more than 86 percent of public sector employees.

The database connection was secured after the agencies completed the requirements for sending human resources data through the government integration channel according to the classification of groups specified by the ministry.

The ministry, represented by its Digital Transformation Agency, has provided more than 27 electronic services on its website, serving government agencies and public sector employees.

This includes the “Eltizam” (commitment) service to provide human resources data including personnel data, jobs, salaries, qualifications, leave and performance evaluation.

There is also the “My Career Data” platform, which enables civil servants and human resources specialists to review and correct data, providing access to historical career records and administrative transactions.

King Salman recently issued directives to government agencies to complete electronic connectivity with the Ministry of Civil Service, to provide human resources data within 120 days.

Decoder

What is Yesser?

It is a program that works as a link among Saudi government agencies in their e-transition journey. Yesser establishes, develops and manages several e-government initiatives and products in Saudi Arabia using the highest technical and security standards.

Topics: Digital Transformation Agency Yesser Eltizam

