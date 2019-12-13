You are here

  • Libya’s Haftar announces ‘decisive battle’ for Tripoli

Libya’s Haftar announces ‘decisive battle’ for Tripoli

The fighting in Libya has displaced some 146,000 people. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 December 2019
  • Dressed in military uniform, he announced “the decisive battle and the advance on the heart of Tripoli”
  • Libya has been torn apart by violence between multiple armed groups, many of them backed by foreign powers
TRIPOLI: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar announced a “decisive battle” for the capital Tripoli on Thursday, eight months after he launched an offensive to wrest it from the unity government.
“Zero hour has come for the broad and total assault expected by every free and honest Libyan,” he said in a speech aired by the pro-Haftar Al-Hadath channel.
Dressed in military uniform, he announced “the decisive battle and the advance on the heart of Tripoli.”
“Now move forward, each to his own goal,” he ordered his troops.
Since the fall and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 in a NATO-backed uprising, Libya has been torn apart by violence between multiple armed groups, many of them backed by foreign powers.
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls much of the country’s east, launched an assault on April 4 to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
Haftar, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, says the GNA is backed by “terrorist” groups.
The GNA said Thursday that the situation was “under control” and that its troops were holding their positions in the capital’s south.
“We are ready to push back any more mad attempt by the Haftar putsch leader,” said GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha on Libya Al-Ahrar television.
Haftar had foreseen a quick victory, but despite vowing in July that success was “imminent,” his forces have remained bogged down on the outskirts of the capital.
At least 200 civilians and more than 2,000 fighters have been killed since the start of Haftar’s assault on Tripoli, according to the United Nations. The fighting has also displaced some 146,000 people.

Oman’s ruler back home after medical checkup in Belgium

  • Sultan Qaboos has ruled Oman since he succeeded his father in 1970
  • The sultan has no known successor for his throne in Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Oman’s 79-year-old ruler has returned to his sultanate after traveling to Belgium for a medical checkup, the sultanate’s state-run news agency reported Friday.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said left “for some medical checks that will take a limited period, God willing,” the Oman News Agency reported a week earlier, citing a royal court statement. A similar royal statement announced his return, without elaborating.

Bin Said has taken medical trips abroad in the past. The sultan has ruled Oman since he succeeded his father in 1970. He has no known successor for his throne in Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula that’s home to some 4.6 million people.

