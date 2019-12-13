Sumatran tiger kills farmer in Indonesia

Cat delays a Beirut flight, goes into the plane’s cockpit

DUBAI: A cat has delayed a flight from Beirut to Milan on Friday morning, when it accidentally ended up at the aircraft’s avionics bay – the spot where the electronic system of an airplane is.

The cat apparently escaped from a passenger and slipped into the cockpit before it went down to the bay. The passenger started crying, according to a witness.

The flight was delayed while a team from the Mideast Aircraft Services Company searched for the cat. It was later rescued and safely returned to the passenger.