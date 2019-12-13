Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title

BALTIMORE: Only minutes removed from watching his team roll to its 10th consecutive victory, coach John Harbaugh showed up to the post-game news conference wearing a white hat proclaiming Baltimore to be AFC North champions.

No small accomplishment, winning that tough division two years in a row.

“We’re very proud of that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s our first goal. Not our top goal.”

Indeed. After Lamar Jackson ran and passed the Ravens past the New York Jets 42-21, the shirt he wore reflected the feeling of just about everyone associated with the team that owns the best record in the NFL. Yes, the Ravens have another division title after they clinched a playoff berth four days earlier in Buffalo.

With a victory next week in Cleveland, the Ravens will be assured the top seed in the AFC, a distinction that comes with home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl. That’s the target. Victories in December are merely steps in that direction.

“We just have to keep it going,” Jackson said.

“The job is not over,” safety Earl Thomas said. “We got a couple more goals in front of us.”

Jackson threw five touchdown passes and scurried into the NFL record book.

He’s only started 21 games as a professional, yet Jackson looks like he’s been doing it forever.