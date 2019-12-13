You are here

Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles against the New York Jets during the first half of a game in Baltimore. (AP)
AP

Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title

  The Ravens have another division title after they clinched a playoff berth four days earlier in Buffalo
BALTIMORE: Only minutes removed from watching his team roll to its 10th consecutive victory, coach John Harbaugh showed up to the post-game news conference wearing a white hat proclaiming Baltimore to be AFC North champions.

No small accomplishment, winning that tough division two years in a row.

“We’re very proud of that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s our first goal. Not our top goal.”

Indeed. After Lamar Jackson ran and passed the Ravens past the New York Jets 42-21, the shirt he wore reflected the feeling of just about everyone associated with the team that owns the best record in the NFL. Yes, the Ravens have another division title after they clinched a playoff berth four days earlier in Buffalo. 

With a victory next week in Cleveland, the Ravens will be assured the top seed in the AFC, a distinction that comes with home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl. That’s the target. Victories in December are merely steps in that direction.

“We just have to keep it going,” Jackson said.

“The job is not over,” safety Earl Thomas said. “We got a couple more goals in front of us.”

Jackson threw five touchdown passes and scurried into the NFL record book. 

He’s only started 21 games as a professional, yet Jackson looks like he’s been doing it forever.

Saudi desert gears up for Dakar Rally in January

Saudi desert gears up for Dakar Rally in January

  Taking place from January 5 to 17, the 7500-kilometer adventure will be hosted in Asia for the first time
  The race will start in Jeddah and will end in Qiddiya, Riyadh
DUBAI: The countdown begins for the Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, where hundreds of drivers from different countries are set to brave Saudi desert over 13 days.

Taking place from January 5 to 17, the 7500-kilometer adventure will be hosted in Asia for the first time. The race will start in Jeddah and will end in Qiddiya, Riyadh.

“We were really excited by the extremely beautiful landscape and the deserts were exactly what we expected with the dunes, the nice mountains and small canyons. We have some stages along the sea also, so it will be a mixed landscape, which is very interesting,” 13-time Dakar Rally winner Stéphane Peterhansel said.

The drivers will undergo 12 stages throughout the race, where they will experience different terrains and explore the Kingdom’s landscape.

It will start in Jeddah for 752 kilometer, then continues up north along the coast for nearly 900 kilometer through the Red Sea Project until it reaches the megacity Neom, where the journey reaches its highest point at an altitude of 1,400 meters amid a series of canyons and mountains.

From Neom, the racers will cruise 676 kilometers Al Ula in Dakar’s fourth stage before the sandy hills of Ha’il put the navigation skills of competitors to the test while descending south onto Riyadh.

A rest day in the capital will be followed by Dakar Saudi Arabia’s longest stage – a 741-kilometer route to the west in the center of the kingdom’s enormous desert before looping back towards Haradh in the eastern governorate of Al Ahsa.

The racers will then enter the Empty Quarter for the grand finals, where the winner will be crowned on the final podium.

