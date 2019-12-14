You are here

  • Home
  • Delivery Hero orders up South Korea’s Woowa for $4bn in world’s biggest food app deal

Delivery Hero orders up South Korea’s Woowa for $4bn in world’s biggest food app deal

South Korea, with a dense population and high smartphone use, is the fourth-biggest market for online food orders.
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvfdk

Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

Delivery Hero orders up South Korea’s Woowa for $4bn in world’s biggest food app deal

  • The deal, announced on Friday by Woowa, is the biggest global play so far for a food delivery app
Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

SEOUL: Germany’s Delivery Hero has agreed to buy South Korea’s top food delivery app operator Woowa Brothers for $4 billion and form a joint venture to take on heavyweights like Uber Eats in other fast-growing Asia markets.

The deal, announced on Friday by Woowa, is the biggest global play so far for a food delivery app, one of the hottest tech sectors around. Woowa said the sale was “a survival strategy” in an intensely competitive market and also the biggest deal involving a South Korean internet firm.

South Korea, with a dense population and a high smartphone penetration rate, is the world’s fourth-biggest market for online food orders. A huge jump in the number of single people living on their own is also propelling the boom in food delivery services.

Delivery Hero’s Yogiyo app ranks second behind Woowa’s Baedal Minjok, but the sector leader faces stiff competition from rivals such as e-commerce firm Coupang, backed by Japan’s deep-pocketed SoftBank Group. Uber Technologies Inc’s UberEats restaurant delivery business pulled out of South Korea earlier this year, reflecting the intensity of competition.

“The (food) delivery market has been flooded with gigantic Japan-backed capital and influential online platforms, leading Woowa to factor in partnership as a survival strategy,” said a spokesman at Woowa Brothers.

South Korea’s online market for food delivery and pickup has more than doubled over the past five years to $5.9 billion — bigger than Japan and Germany’s markets combined, and trailing only China, the US and the UK, Euromonitor data also showed. Euromonitor expects the South Korean market to jump to $9 billion by 2023.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the deal between the two leading players in the market would face antitrust hurdles.

Under terms of the deal, Delivery Hero will acquire an 87 percent stake held by Woowa investors such as Goldman Sachs, Singapore fund GIC, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital. Delivery Hero will acquire the remaining 13 percent owned by Woowa’s management in the future, said a Woowa spokesperson, without elaborating on a timeline.

Established in 2010 as a food delivery firm, Woowa Brothers — ‘woowa’ means elegant in Korean — grew fast to become the country's top online food delivery services firm, taking over 30 million orders per month, and expanded into the business of provided shared kitchen space for restaurateurs avs well as moving into Vietnam.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kim Bong-jin, 43, will head up the newly formed joint venture with Delivery Hero, based in Singapore, to tap into the booming food delivery market in Asia. Regional players like Singapore-based Grab and Indonesia’s Gojek are already well implanted.

The growing global food delivery trade has triggered a wave of dealmaking and rising valuations.

The purchase of Britain-based Just Eat is set to top the Delivery Hero-Woowa deal: Dutch firm Takeaway.com is in talks to buy Just Eat in a transaction that values the latter at £4.3 billion ($5.52 billion), an offer that Dutch-based technology group Prosus recently topped.

For Delivery Hero, buying Woowa expands its presence in the fast-growing Asia market even as Europe becomes more competitive.

Topics: Woowa food app South Korea

Related

Business & Economy
Amazon squares up to Uber with backing for UK food app Deliveroo
Business & Economy
Food apps fuel India’s hungry gig economy

Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers

Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers

  • Current inflation in the country is above 50%
  • New economy minister said the new administration will emphasize economic growth over the deficit reduction program
Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine workers fired without just cause over the next 180 days will be paid double the normal exit package under a decree announced over the weekend, as the new government breaks with the pro-business stance of the previous administration.
The “Decree of Need and Urgency” says in cases of dismissal without just cause during the term of the decree, “the affected workers will have the right to receive double the corresponding compensation in accordance with current legislation.”
Peronist President Alberto Fernandez was sworn in on Tuesday, promising an end to outgoing leader Mauricio Macri’s pro-business policies, as inflation roars at above 50%, poverty increases and economic growth sputters.
The new economy minister on Wednesday said Macri’s fiscal tightening measures had failed, and that the new administration would emphasize economic growth over the deficit reduction program that was at the heart of Macri’s push to re-integrate Argentina with the international financial markets.
Argentina’s unemployment rate rose to 10.6% in the second quarter of 2019, a percentage point higher than a year earlier, the government said in a press release announcing the decree.
Young people were especially hard hit, it said, with young women suffering a jobless rate of 24%.
“By decision of President Alberto Fernandez, the public emergency in occupational matters is declared in view of the need to stop the aggravation of the labor crisis,” the press release announcing the decree said.

Topics: Argentina

Related

Business & Economy
Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
video
Offbeat
Saudi official welcomes Lionel Messi ahead of Brazil-Argentina friendly in Riyadh

Latest updates

Lebanese security forces and Hezbollah supporters clash in Beirut
Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to extend Premier League lead
India reaches boiling point as citizenship bill protests flare
Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers
DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.