Oil trader widens legal threat against Lebanese bank over funds row

BankMed has denied claims that it failed to return $1 billion in deposits to oil trader IMMS. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2019
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Protests that have swept Lebanon since Oct. 17 have heaped pressure on the banking sector
DUBAI: Oil trading company IMMS is considering launching more legal action against Lebanon’s BankMed, which it accuses of refusing to release funds on request.

In a statement to Arab News, IMMS said that it has instructed its lawyers to initiate legal proceedings in other jurisdictions where BankMed has a presence.

It follows the launch of proceedings in New York by IMMS against BankMed, which it claims failed to return $1 billion of its deposits when requested.

“By this action, plaintiff IMMS Limited (IMMS) seeks remedies against defendant BankMed SAL (BankMed) for BankMed’s brazen theft of more than $1 billion from its banking client IMMS,” the court filing said.

However, BankMed denies the allegations and said that it had discovered “material breaches of contract and attempts by IMMS to direct funds due to BankMed overseas” between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 2019, without providing further details.

An IMMS spokesperson told Arab News: “Since learning of the proceedings, BankMed has chosen to respond through the media in breach of its obligations of confidentiality to its customer. In doing so it has chosen to make the a series of unfounded allegations that it has not previously seen fit to raise with IMMS or its lawyers. Its response sits uncomfortably with its purported commitment to high standards of banking, the protection of its customers’ interests and its application of Lebanese laws and practices.”

Four major US banks, JP Morgan Chase, CitiBank, BNY Mellon and Standard Chartered Bank, have also been named in the suit.

According to court fillings, the four banks were correspondent banks for BankMed in New York. Bankmed used these banks to effect large transactions in US dollars, which include large deposits by IMMS that it claims BankMed has retained, as well as payments to IMMS customers which it alleges BankMed delayed and withheld.

Lebanon’s economy is in its worst state since the 1975-1990 civil war, with the political rise of Iran-backed militia Hezbollah and the neighboring Syrian civil war deterring foreign investment and putting pressure on the country’s liquidity-starved banking sector.

Protests that have swept Lebanon since Oct. 17 have added to the pressures, deepening the hard currency crunch and prompting commercial banks to put curbs on foreign currency withdrawals and transfers abroad.

Topics: BankMed IMMS

Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers

Reuters

  • Current inflation in the country is above 50%
  • New economy minister said the new administration will emphasize economic growth over the deficit reduction program
BUENOS AIRES: Argentine workers fired without just cause over the next 180 days will be paid double the normal exit package under a decree announced over the weekend, as the new government breaks with the pro-business stance of the previous administration.
The “Decree of Need and Urgency” says in cases of dismissal without just cause during the term of the decree, “the affected workers will have the right to receive double the corresponding compensation in accordance with current legislation.”
Peronist President Alberto Fernandez was sworn in on Tuesday, promising an end to outgoing leader Mauricio Macri’s pro-business policies, as inflation roars at above 50%, poverty increases and economic growth sputters.
The new economy minister on Wednesday said Macri’s fiscal tightening measures had failed, and that the new administration would emphasize economic growth over the deficit reduction program that was at the heart of Macri’s push to re-integrate Argentina with the international financial markets.
Argentina’s unemployment rate rose to 10.6% in the second quarter of 2019, a percentage point higher than a year earlier, the government said in a press release announcing the decree.
Young people were especially hard hit, it said, with young women suffering a jobless rate of 24%.
“By decision of President Alberto Fernandez, the public emergency in occupational matters is declared in view of the need to stop the aggravation of the labor crisis,” the press release announcing the decree said.

Topics: Argentina

