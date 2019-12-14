US delegation studies Saudi aviation projects

RIYADH: A high-level delegation of CEOs of US airports and air and security service companies concluded its visits to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and three Saudi airports on Thursday.
The delegation visited Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) and Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA). The visits began on Dec. 8 at the invitation of the US–Saudi Arabian Business Council.
At KAIA, the delegation was welcomed by Sulaiman bin Ahmed Al-Bassam, GACA’s assistant chief operating officer, Abdullah Al-Rimi, assistant to GACA’s president for Hajj and Umrah services, and Essam bin Fouad Nour, the airport’s general manager.
The delegation was briefed about KAIA’s capacity and services, and examined the latest technologies used at the airport and its most important investment opportunities.
At the other two airports, the delegation toured the halls, examined the latest development projects and held meetings with airport officials.
The aim of the visits was to introduce the delegation to the Saudi market, discuss partnership opportunities and exchange industry experience.
The visits are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to improve the air transport industry according to the highest international standards.
