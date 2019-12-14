You are here

  • Home
  • US delegation studies Saudi aviation projects

US delegation studies Saudi aviation projects

1 / 3
US delegation concludes visits to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and three Saudi airports on Thursday. (SPA)
2 / 3
US delegation concludes visits to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and three Saudi airports on Thursday. (SPA)
3 / 3
US delegation concludes visits to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and three Saudi airports on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4g2x3

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

US delegation studies Saudi aviation projects

  • The delegation was briefed about KAIA’s capacity and services
Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: A high-level delegation of CEOs of US airports and air and security service companies concluded its visits to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and three Saudi airports on Thursday.
The delegation visited Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) and Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA). The visits began on Dec. 8 at the invitation of the US–Saudi Arabian Business Council.
At KAIA, the delegation was welcomed by Sulaiman bin Ahmed Al-Bassam, GACA’s assistant chief operating officer, Abdullah Al-Rimi, assistant to GACA’s president for Hajj and Umrah services, and Essam bin Fouad Nour, the airport’s general manager.
The delegation was briefed about KAIA’s capacity and services, and examined the latest technologies used at the airport and its most important investment opportunities.
At the other two airports, the delegation toured the halls, examined the latest development projects and held meetings with airport officials.
The aim of the visits was to introduce the delegation to the Saudi market, discuss partnership opportunities and exchange industry experience.
The visits are in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to improve the air transport industry according to the highest international standards.

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi airports Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Passengers report 75% satisfaction rate at Saudi airports: aviation authority
Saudi Arabia
GACA launches initiatives to improve services

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

  • More than 220 diplomats, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries, are taking part in the conference
Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.

 

Topics: KAICIID Salam for Cultural Communication interfaith dialogue religious tolerance

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi interfaith center allocates $1.7 million for initiatives to counter hate speech
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chief of Vienna-based interfaith center calls for peaceful coexistence

Latest updates

Homemade ‘Nikes’ give Filipino athlete a golden edge
Sudan’s Bashir awaits his fate in corruption trial
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
Japan, Bangladesh cancel official visits to India amid protests over new citizenship law
Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.