You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rights chief highlights KSA’s efforts to support human rights in meeting with EU delegation

Saudi rights chief highlights KSA’s efforts to support human rights in meeting with EU delegation

Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote human rights and the reforms it is witnessing in this field were discussed during Friday’s meeting in Brussels. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mwpy9

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

Saudi rights chief highlights KSA’s efforts to support human rights in meeting with EU delegation

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, on Friday met with the vice chairman of the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula (DARP), Mark Tarabella.

The meeting in Brussels was attended by the head of the Saudi mission to the EU, Ambassador Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi.

Discussions highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to support human rights, the reforms taking place in the field, and the issue of 60 directives related to human rights matters.

Al-Awwad said that the Kingdom looked forward to achieving even more progress under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The HRC chief said during earlier talks with EU officials that Saudi Arabia has been an international leader in human rights obligations.

He met with 17 members of the EU’s Political and Security Committee in the presence of the head of the Saudi mission to the EU, Ambassador Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, on Thursday in Brussels.

“The Kingdom sought to protect and promote human rights and fulfilled its international obligations by submitting all its international reports. This made it one of the 36 countries to do so out of 197 state parties. This was due to the support provided by King Salman to human rights,” Al-Awwad said.

He said Saudi Arabia “is open to the world and still looks forward to achieve more under its wise leadership. It seeks to achieve the principles and values of human rights and hopes they will become universal, which would promote the achievement of sustainable development and the promotion of human rights.”

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made a qualitative leap and has led a reform, development, change and modernization movement in all of the state’s facilities and human rights in particular. The three past years have seen the taking of around 60 human rights-related decisions, with 22 of those aimed at empowering women.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans, the central element of development,” he added, noting that “the vision included objectives related to human rights,” said Al-Awwad.

He stressed the Kingdom’s interest in fighting terrorism. 

“The Kingdom has fought extremism in cooperation with other countries by launching several centers and projects to promote the values of moderation and tolerance.”

Topics: human rights Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Human rights chief Awwad Al-Awwad stresses Saudi Arabia's openness at EU meet
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, head the Saudi Human Rights Commission

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

  • The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern
Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Disease Prevention and Control has signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

The agreement will strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries in public health within the framework of cooperation prepared in 2019.

On behalf of the center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Gwizani, executive director-general, signed the agreement with his Swedish counterpart, Dr. Johan Carlsson.

The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern, as well as outlining the fields of work covered.

These fields included the workforce, organizational development, institutional strategy, business planning, specialized microbiology laboratories, health economics, non-communicable disease prevention, promotion of healthy lifestyles, the monitoring of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and health improvement.

Dr. Al-Gwizani said that the agreement would last for five years. It would then be reviewed and renewed after the agreement of both parties.

“These agreements reinforce the center’s role in creating new health practices and developing the performance of the public health sector,” he said. “Benefiting from well-established organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Sweden confirms our eagerness to convey the best practices to the public health sector locally, as well as exchanging experiences.”

Topics: Saudi center for disease prevention Public Health Agency of Sweden Saudi-Swedish

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
Saudi Arabia
Sweden to train female Saudi entrepreneurs

Latest updates

Rescuers search rubble of building destroyed by quake in southern Philippines
Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency
Saudi Hajj minister receives secretary of National Commission on Muslim Filipinos
Jeddah book fair huge hit among youth
Key road development projects in Makkah enter final stage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.