Nepal seeks review of Gurkha recruitment deal with Britain

Britain has been enlisting Gurkhas, a tribe from Nepal’s Himalayan foothills known for their fierce combat abilities, since 1815. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

KATMANDU: Nepal wants to review a military deal allowing its citizens to be enlisted in the British army, before a planned recruitment of Nepali women in the Brigade of Gurkhas for the first time in two centuries, the Himalayan country’s foreign minister said.
It is not clear how many Gurkha women Britain plans to enlist, but the first Gurkha women could begin their training in the British army in 2020, according to British media.
Britain has been enlisting Gurkhas, a tribe from Nepal’s Himalayan foothills known for their fierce combat abilities, since 1815.
An agreement between New Delhi, London and Katmandu following India’s independence from colonial rule in 1947 allowed India and Britain to share and recruit Gurkhas.
In 2007, Britain announced plans to recruit Gurkha women for its elite force, adding however that issues such as recruitment and selection standards needed to be settled.
Nepal now wants the 72-year-old tripartite deal renegotiated since that accord does not allow Katmandu to play any role in the recruitment process of Gurkhas by foreign armies, the country’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said in an interview late on Friday.
“(Some) provisions of that agreement have become irrelevant now. Therefore, we have told Britain that we should review it ... make bilateral arrangements,” said Gyawali.
“We should define the presence of the government of Nepal in the (recruitment) process.”
A new agreement should also address Gurkha grievances such as pensions and other benefits, which retired servicemen say are not at par with their British counterparts, Gyawali added.
Nepal, a natural buffer between China and India, is one of the world’s 10 poorest countries and remittances from Nepalis working abroad, including the Gurkhas, account for more than a quarter of its GDP.
Currently, there are about 3,000 Nepalis in the Brigade of Gurkhas who have fought in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkans.

KOLKATA/LUCKNOW: Demonstrators in eastern India set fire to more than a dozen buses and vandalized at least six railway stations on Saturday, as violent protests against a new citizenship law continued for a fourth straight day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens the secular foundations of India.
The law’s enactment has stirred up protests across India, but the eastern part of the country, where movements against Bangladeshi immigrants have raged for decades, has been among the worst hit.
On Saturday, protesters torched at least 15 buses on an expressway in West Bengal state, some 20 km from state capital Kolkata, holding up traffic for several hours, two police officials said.
At least half a dozen railway stations in the state were vandalized and set on fire, leading to the cancelation of many long-distance trains, Sanjoy Ghosh, chief public relations Officer at South Eastern Railway told Reuters, adding it was difficult to say when normal services would resume.
In India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state, in the north of the country, students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a prominent institution set up in 1920, protested against the citizenship law and were mobilizing Muslims via doorstep invitations for a bigger protest on Sunday.
“With the passing of this bill the Muslim community is scared and this bill, which is now a law, is discriminatory in nature,” said Sharjeel Usmani, an undergraduate student at AMU. “We will protest against it till it is taken back.”
Protests were also staged in several other towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh, including in the Hindu holy city of Prayagraj, whose former name Allahabad was changed by the state’s Hindu nationalist government in 2018.
In the heart of India’s capital New Delhi, hundreds of students gathered within and outside the gates of the Jamia Milia University, making speeches and holding peaceful protests against the citizenship law amid a heavy police presence.
Police on Friday fired tear gas and used baton charges to disperse scores of students demonstrating at Jamia.
The university on Saturday also declared a 20-day winter break beginning Dec. 16, according to an official notice reviewed by Reuters.
The annual break at Jamia usually begins around Dec. 24 and the decision to go on an early break was taken due to the student protests, a Jamia staff member said, declining to be named.

