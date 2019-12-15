You are here

Italy mulls $1.1bn rescue for ailing bank Pop Bari

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during a news conference in Rome. The crisis at Popolare di Bari has heaped pressure on Conte’s coalition. (Reuters)
Updated 15 December 2019
Reuters

  • The government wants a deposit guarantee fund financed by Italian banks to take part in the rescue by providing as much as €500 million
ROME: Italy’s Cabinet was expected to meet on Sunday evening to approve a decree that would provide a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) lifeline to cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Bari, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The bank, which said last week it needed an urgent injection of up to €1 billion, has struggled to cope with mounting loan losses during a slump that has devastated Italy’s economy, notably in Popolare di Bari’s home region in the south.

It was placed under special administration by the Bank of Italy on Friday but the government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte failed to approve a rescue package as several ministers boycotted a hastily convened Cabinet meeting.

One of the sources, who has seen a draft of the decree, said the plan called for the injection of €1 billion into state-owned Banca del Mezzogiorno-Mediocredito Centrale. Of these funds, 500 million would be used to recapitalize Popolare di Bari and the rest would be set aside in case of future requirements.

The government wants a deposit guarantee fund financed by Italian banks to take part in the rescue by providing as much as €500 million.

The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD), whose executives are due to meet this week, said this month it had been asked for help by Popolare di Bari but wanted to examine the bank’s business plan before making a decision. The crisis at Popolare di Bari has heaped pressure on Conte’s coalition, which brings together the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party.

Only hours before the urgent Cabinet meeting on Friday night, Conte said the banking system was in good health and there would be no need for state bailouts, prompting the right wing opposition League Party to call on him to resign. The meeting ended without approving an expected rescue package for Popolare di Bari as ministers from 5-Star and a small party led by former PD leader Matteo Renzi stayed away.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday he wanted to know why the bank had been allowed by the Bank of Italy, the sector supervisor, to deteriorate so badly and which bank managers were responsible before approving the rescue.

Since 2016, Italy has had to rescue several of its banks, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena and two Veneto lenders, rescues that 5-Star — which at the time was in opposition — slammed as a waste of taxpayer money to help bankers.

With 5 Star and the PD at loggerheads over a growing list of economic issues, from the fate of airline Alitalia to the troubled Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, the crisis could have potentially serious implications for the government.

Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget focuses on fiscal stability: Review

Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget focuses on fiscal stability: Review

  • It aims to transit the economy away from the country’s dependency on oil by developing the private sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2020 budget announced on Dec. 9, 2019 is progressive and focuses on balancing fiscal stability and economic growth despite oil market volatility this fiscal year, according to a review released by KPMG Al Fozan & Partners (KPMG Saudi Arabia), the leading provider of audit, tax and advisory services in the Kingdom.

The latest budget continues to support diversification efforts, transitioning the economy away from its dependency on the oil sector by developing the private sector and enhancing its contribution to achieving Vision 2030 goals and targets.

Budgeted revenue is expected to reach SR833 billion ($222 billion) in 2020, 62 percent of which is driven mainly by oil revenue, while budgeted expenditure is projected at SR1.02 trillion. Fiscal deficit stands at SR187 billion (6.4 percent of estimated 2020 gross domestic product) compared with SR131 billion (4.7 percent of GDP) in 2019.

Public debt is anticipated at SR754 billion, 26 percent of the estimated GDP in 2020, growing 11.2 percent compared to the previous year. 

Commenting on the budget, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman of KPMG Saudi Arabia, said: “The proposed budget focuses on maintaining fiscal stability and sustainability, improving the diversification of revenue sources, and taking measures to advance the economic and social development of the country.” 

He added: “Despite the oil market volatility, which had some impact on the expenditure, the government has made notable progress on the Vision Realization Programs. In addition, the allocation of over SR1 trillion budget expenditure for 2020 demonstrates the government’s commitment toward driving economic growth.” 

Meanwhile, the total real GDP growth is expected to reach 2.3 percent in 2020, as a result of relatively stable oil prices, implementation of Vision 2030 programs, and increased spending on infrastructure.  

Non-oil revenue is expected to touch a new high of SR320 billion in 2020, compared to SR315 billion expected in 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent, supported by the government’s continued efforts to develop non-oil sectors with higher economic and social return.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Budgeted revenue is expected to reach SR833 billion ($222 billion) in 2020, 62 percent of which is driven mainly by oil revenue, while budgeted expenditure is projected at SR1.02 trillion.

• Fiscal deficit stands at SR187 billion compared with SR131 billion in 2019.

• Public debt is anticipated at SR754 billion, 26 percent of the estimated GDP in 2020, growing 11.2 percent compared to the previous year.

Dr. Hussain Abusaaq, chief economist and head of research at KPMG Saudi Arabia, said: “The forecasted general budget figures of higher expenditures over expected revenues, illustrates the government’s efforts of diversifying the economy through continuous implementation of Vision 2030 programs. The key focus of the 2020 budget is to maintain the balance between growth and fiscal sustainability while increasing spending efficiency.”  

Oil is expected to remain a major contributor to the Kingdom’s revenue, though it is expected to decline by 14.8 percent to SR513 billion in 2020 from SR602 billion in 2019, primarily due to volatility in oil prices owing to trade war.

Likewise, non-oil revenue is expected to reach SR320 billion in 2020, an increase of 1.6 percent over an expected SR315 billion in the previous year. The surge in non-oil revenue reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to diversify its income streams and reduce dependency on oil. 

At SR200 billion in 2020, tax revenues are projected to be 1.2 percent lower than last year’s value of SR203 billion. Taxes on goods and services provides the largest share of non-oil revenue at 44.4 percent.

Ismail Daham Alani, public sector head at KPMG Saudi Arabia, commented: “A number of Vision Realization Programs under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative have entered the execution phase and achieved a good level of progress in 2019. The positive impact of these programs will be reflected in the medium term.” 

In addition,  the Kingdom’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to equal 28 percent by 2021, compared to 25 percent predicted last year, due to volatility in the oil prices in 2019. Despite debt increasing in 2019, the Kingdom’s debt-to-GDP ratio remained significantly lower than many of its peers.

“The government’s efforts and focus on achieving sustainability and fiscal balance is expected to be beneficial for businesses and public policy planning. We expect Saudi Arabia to continue progressing toward achieving its Vision 2030 objectives since volatility in oil prices are likely to decrease this year,” Al-Fozan concluded.

