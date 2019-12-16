You are here

  Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests

Dozens injured as activists clash with Delhi police in citizenship law protests

A man walks on a street as a bus is on fire following demonstration against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in New Delhi on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters

  • Government says new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighboring
  • Critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens India’s secular foundations
NEW DELHI: More than 100 activists protesting against a new Indian citizenship law were injured in New Delhi on Sunday as they clashed with police who used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators at a major university.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens India’s secular foundations.
Sunday was the fifth straight day of protests across the country against the law enacted earlier this month, and the third day running in the capital.

Police tried to contain thousands of protesters, including locals and students, who had gathered near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in southeast Delhi. Clashes erupted and authorities said protesters torched buses, cars and motorbikes.
Officials at two local hospitals said more than 100 people with injuries had been brought in following the clashes.
“Many of them have fracture injuries. We are running out of plaster of paris for casts,” said Inamul Hassan, an official at the Alshifa Hospital located near the university, adding more than 80 people with injuries had been brought to the hospital.
A spokesman for Holy Family Hospital told Reuters’ partner agency ANI that it had treated 26 students suffering from minor injuries.
Police resorted to baton charges and firing tear gas on the protesters to disperse them, according to a Reuters witness. Officers stormed the campus grounds to confront protesters they said fled into the university and threw stones at police.
“About 4000 people were protesting and police did what they did to disperse them when the crowd burnt buses,” said Chinmoy Biswal, a senior police officer in the area. “If it had been a peaceful mob it would have been dispersed peacefully.”
He added that police entered the campus to maintain order and that six officers had been wounded in the clashes.
However some students and officials at Jamia Millia, a storied institution almost 100 years old, decried the police action.
“Police have entered the campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and forced to leave the campus,” Waseem Ahmed Khan, a senior faculty member of the university, told ANI.
Student Tehreem Mirza said students took shelter in the library after police on the campus fired tear gas.
The protests have raged particularly in some eastern states such as Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, where resentment toward Bangladeshi immigrants has persisted for decades.
Authorities have shut down Internet access in several parts of the affected states in an attempt to maintain law and order.
Modi, speaking at a rally in the eastern state of Jharkhand on Sunday, blamed the opposition Congress party and its allies for inciting violence against the citizenship law.
The Congress party in turn slammed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party on Twitter saying, the government “has failed at its duty to maintain peace in the nation.”
Local authorities ordered all schools in southeast Delhi to remain closed on Monday. Jamia Millia university had already said, on Saturday, that it was closing early for the winter break. The Aligarh Muslim University in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh also announced that it was shutting early for the break after student protesters clashed with police on Sunday.
Hundreds of activists gathered outside the New Delhi police headquarters on Sunday night to protest against alleged police brutality and the detention of students.
A lawyer, who is trying to negotiate the release of detained students, said at least 28 were being held at one police station in South Delhi. A police spokesman did not respond to a call, or message asking about the number of people detained.
Meanwhile, protests against the law continued in parts of eastern India. A highway connecting West Bengal and Assam was blocked in several places on Sunday when protesters burnt tires, demanding the law be scrapped. Violence was also reported in Patna, the capital of the eastern state of Bihar.

Rescuers search rubble of building destroyed by quake in southern Philippines

  • Authorities placed the death toll a two, including a woman in her 70s and a 6-year-old
  • Another 84 people were injured in the magnitude 6.9 quake, police say
DAVAO, Philippines: Search and rescue efforts continued Monday at a three-story building in the southern Philippines that collapsed in a strong earthquake.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said six people have been rescued from the rubble of the Southern Trade Shopping Center in Davao del Sur province’s Padada town since Sunday’s magnitude 6.9 quake.
Officials have yet to give an estimate of how many people may be inside the building, which housed a grocery story.
Army troops, police and firefighters were all involved in the search operation.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said the death toll from the quake had climbed to two, after a woman in her 70s was found to have had a heart attack during the quake. A 6-year-old was earlier reported killed after a wall collapsed.
Another 84 people were injured in the quake, officials said.
Television footage early on Monday showed fire and rescue personnel using torches to search the outside of the shopping center, a small two-story building, in darkness. Roads were blocked by rubble and mangled metal.
There were widespread power outages and minor damage to more than 300 homes and eight government buildings, according to the disaster agency’s report late on Sunday.
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were in Davao City when the quake struck some 61 km (38 miles) away, but were not harmed.
Four towns and one city near the quake were still without power Monday, and school was canceled in a broad area to give time for inspections of the buildings.
The Davao region has been hit by several earthquakes in recent months, causing some deaths and scores of injuries and badly damaging houses, hotels, malls and hospitals.
The Philippine archipelago lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It’s also lashed by about 20 typhoons and other severe storms each year, making the Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 million people one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

