Key road development projects in Makkah enter final stage

Work on Makkah ring road projects is on schedule. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 16 December 2019
  • The authority finished three of the intersections on the second ring road in the first phase: Al-Kakiyyah, Jorhom, and Al-Tandabawi
MAKKAH: The Makkah Region Development Authority (MRDA) is working on the finalization of the second and third ring road projects in Makkah in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, as part of the city’s reconstruction project, under the guidance of Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and with the support and follow-up of Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah and deputy chairman of MRDA.

The project’s fieldwork includes implementing intersections, building bridges and services related to roads. The authority finished three of the intersections on the second ring road (on the western side) in the first phase: Al-Kakiyyah, Jorhom, and Al-Tandabawi, and transformed them into continuous flow intersections, and at the moment, the preliminary taking over of the 15-month project is underway.

The second phase is the implementation of Al-Bibyan’s intersection. The work includes building five concrete bridges following the Sulaimaniyah tunnel in the second ring road via Madinah’s intersection and Al-Mansoor Street down to Hussein Arab Street. 

The preliminary work is complete and currently, some of the foundation bridges are being dug and cast, and the coordination to protect and remove interceptors as well as properties is underway. The project will take 24 months.

As for the completion of the third ring road, a 2.5-km stretch of the ring road has been implemented from Al-Khansaa intersection to Al-Jaza’er Street intersection. The work is underway and includes the erection of four concrete bridges over 24 months, and the implementation of a 3.5-km stretch of the third ring road starting from Al-Jaza’er Street intersection to Al-Taniem intersection. The work includes a concrete bridge and 4 million cubic meters of rock cuts.

Spokesperson Jalal bin Abdul Jalil Kaaki stressed that the authority was working hard to complete the ring roads in Makkah, in coordination with the authorities, in order to finish the projects on schedule.

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

  • The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern
RIYADH: The National Center for Disease Prevention and Control has signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

The agreement will strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries in public health within the framework of cooperation prepared in 2019.

On behalf of the center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Gwizani, executive director-general, signed the agreement with his Swedish counterpart, Dr. Johan Carlsson.

The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern, as well as outlining the fields of work covered.

These fields included the workforce, organizational development, institutional strategy, business planning, specialized microbiology laboratories, health economics, non-communicable disease prevention, promotion of healthy lifestyles, the monitoring of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and health improvement.

Dr. Al-Gwizani said that the agreement would last for five years. It would then be reviewed and renewed after the agreement of both parties.

“These agreements reinforce the center’s role in creating new health practices and developing the performance of the public health sector,” he said. “Benefiting from well-established organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Sweden confirms our eagerness to convey the best practices to the public health sector locally, as well as exchanging experiences.”

