Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has won the innovative team award for project management, as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation.

The award was received by Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for empowerment, who is also the team leader, during a ceremony in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai.

Al-Azzam has been serving in his position at the ministry since September 2019.

He joined the ministry in 2016 as the general manager of the project management office. Al-Azzam was responsible for facilitating and improving project management processes among his team.

Prior to that he worked with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority as a senior electrical engineer at the radiation safety department and then as a manager at the project management office between 2011 and 2016. Al-Azzam began his professional career as a field service engineer at the Riyadh-based Advanced Electronics Co. He worked there for three years and six months between 2007

and 2010.

Al-Azzam obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He went abroad for further studies to the US and obtained a master’s degree in engineering and technology management from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

He did several leadership and management courses at prestigious institutions including the Harvard Business School.