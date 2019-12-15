You are here

Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary at the Saudi Ministry of Health

Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam
Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary at the Saudi Ministry of Health

Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has won the innovative team award for project management, as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation.

The award was received by Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for empowerment, who is also the team leader, during a ceremony in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai.

Al-Azzam has been serving in his position at the ministry since September 2019. 

He joined the ministry in 2016 as the general manager of the project management office. Al-Azzam was responsible for facilitating and improving project management processes among his team. 

Prior to that he worked with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority as a senior electrical engineer at the radiation safety department and then as a manager at the project management office between 2011 and 2016. Al-Azzam began his professional career as a field service engineer at the Riyadh-based Advanced Electronics Co. He worked there for three years and six months between 2007
and 2010.  

Al-Azzam obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.  He went abroad for further studies to the US and obtained a master’s degree in engineering and technology management from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. 

He did several leadership and management courses at prestigious institutions including the Harvard Business School. 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

  • The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern
Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Disease Prevention and Control has signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

The agreement will strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries in public health within the framework of cooperation prepared in 2019.

On behalf of the center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Gwizani, executive director-general, signed the agreement with his Swedish counterpart, Dr. Johan Carlsson.

The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern, as well as outlining the fields of work covered.

These fields included the workforce, organizational development, institutional strategy, business planning, specialized microbiology laboratories, health economics, non-communicable disease prevention, promotion of healthy lifestyles, the monitoring of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and health improvement.

Dr. Al-Gwizani said that the agreement would last for five years. It would then be reviewed and renewed after the agreement of both parties.

“These agreements reinforce the center’s role in creating new health practices and developing the performance of the public health sector,” he said. “Benefiting from well-established organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Sweden confirms our eagerness to convey the best practices to the public health sector locally, as well as exchanging experiences.”

Topics: Saudi center for disease prevention Public Health Agency of Sweden Saudi-Swedish

