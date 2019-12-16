You are here

  • Home
  • Rescuers search rubble of building destroyed by quake in southern Philippines

Rescuers search rubble of building destroyed by quake in southern Philippines

1 / 3
Police forensic investigators work over bodies retrieved from a collapsed building (background) in Padada town, Davao del Sur province on the southern island of Mindanao on Dec.16, 2019, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquak the day before. (AFP / Manman Dejeto)
2 / 3
A collapsed building is seen in Padada town, Davao del Sur province on the southern island of Mindanao on Dec. 16, 2019, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake the fday before. (AFP / Manman Dejeto)
3 / 3
This handout photograph courtesy of Angelo John Jomao-as taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows residents freeing trapped flower vendors from a portion of a collapsed wall at a public market, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Padada town, Davao del Sur province on the southern island of Mindanao. (AFP photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85yyr

Updated 16 December 2019
AP
Reuters

Rescuers search rubble of building destroyed by quake in southern Philippines

  • Authorities placed the death toll a two, including a woman in her 70s and a 6-year-old
  • Another 84 people were injured in the magnitude 6.9 quake, police say
Updated 16 December 2019
AP Reuters

DAVAO, Philippines: Search and rescue efforts continued Monday at a three-story building in the southern Philippines that collapsed in a strong earthquake.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said six people have been rescued from the rubble of the Southern Trade Shopping Center in Davao del Sur province’s Padada town since Sunday’s magnitude 6.9 quake.
Officials have yet to give an estimate of how many people may be inside the building, which housed a grocery story.
Army troops, police and firefighters were all involved in the search operation.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said the death toll from the quake had climbed to two, after a woman in her 70s was found to have had a heart attack during the quake. A 6-year-old was earlier reported killed after a wall collapsed.

Another 84 people were injured in the quake, officials said.
Television footage early on Monday showed fire and rescue personnel using torches to search the outside of the shopping center, a small two-story building, in darkness. Roads were blocked by rubble and mangled metal.
There were widespread power outages and minor damage to more than 300 homes and eight government buildings, according to the disaster agency’s report late on Sunday.
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were in Davao City when the quake struck some 61 km (38 miles) away, but were not harmed.
Four towns and one city near the quake were still without power Monday, and school was canceled in a broad area to give time for inspections of the buildings.
The Davao region has been hit by several earthquakes in recent months, causing some deaths and scores of injuries and badly damaging houses, hotels, malls and hospitals.
The Philippine archipelago lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It’s also lashed by about 20 typhoons and other severe storms each year, making the Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 million people one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Topics: Philippines earthquake Mindanao

Related

photos
World
Child killed as quake strikes southern Philippines
World
Philippine regulator repeals utilities’ water contracts after Duterte rebuke

China gives Hong Kong leader ‘unwavering support’

Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
AFP

China gives Hong Kong leader ‘unwavering support’

  • The city’s leader is in Beijing for an annual visit, and is set to meet President Xi Jinping later Monday
  • The past month had seen a lull in the violence and vandalism in the city, after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China’s premier told beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that she had Beijing’s “unwavering support” after a huge rally earlier this month and her government’s thrashing at recent local elections.

The city has been upended by six months of massive pro-democracy protests that have seen violent battles between police and hardcore demonstrators, as well as regular transport disruption.

Protesters have called for the unpopular Lam to stand down as leader, but Li Keqiang said Beijing would give “unwavering support” to her government to maintain the “long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.”

“The central government fully recognizes the efforts you and the SAR (special administrative region) government have paid,” said Li, at a meeting with Lam in the Hong Kong Hall of the imposing Great Hall of People in Beijing.

He said Lam’s government had “tried its best to maintain social stability” amid “an unprecedentedly severe and complicated situation.”

But he also called for the Hong Kong government to “step up studies of the deep-seated conflicts and problems that hinder Hong Kong’s economic and social development” in order to restore calm to the city.

“Hong Kong is yet to get out of its plight. The SAR government must continue its hard work, stop violence and subdue chaos according to laws and restore order,” Li told Lam.

The city’s leader is in Beijing for an annual visit, and is set to meet President Xi Jinping later Monday.

At the meeting with Li, she said she was grateful for the premier’s “care for Hong Kong.”

The semi-autonomous city is ruled under the “one country, two systems” principle, which gives the territory rights unseen on mainland China — rights protesters say are steadily being eroded.

The past month had seen a lull in the violence and vandalism in the city, after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections.

A week ago, around 800,000 people marched peacefully through the city’s streets, urging the government to respond to their five demands — which include an independent inquiry into the police, an amnesty for those arrested, and fully free elections.

But public anger remains as Beijing and Lam show no sign of giving further concessions despite the election success.

This weekend the relative calm was broken by clashes between black-clad pro-democracy protesters and Hong Kong police in some of the city’s shopping malls.

And earlier this week an international panel of experts hired to advise Hong Kong on the police response to protests announced they were quitting, saying the watchdog was not fit for purpose “in a society that values freedoms and rights.”

Topics: hong kong protests China

Related

World
Hong Kong extradition bill turmoil damaged whole society: Chinese premier
Business & Economy
Hong Kong posts biggest airport passenger number fall in a decade

Latest updates

China gives Hong Kong leader ‘unwavering support’
Arab designers reign supreme as Diddy celebrates birthday with star-studded bash
Lebanon presidency delays consultations to name prime minister
Pakistan PM to co-convene first forum on global refugees
Bono, U2 play their first-ever concert in India

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.