You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong extradition bill turmoil damaged whole society: Chinese premier

Hong Kong extradition bill turmoil damaged whole society: Chinese premier

Some protesters in Hong Kong have increasingly resorted to violence since mass demonstrations began in June. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/53caf

Updated 16 December 2019
AP

Hong Kong extradition bill turmoil damaged whole society: Chinese premier

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing
  • Some protesters in territory have increasingly resorted to violence
Updated 16 December 2019
AP

BEIJING: Turmoil over amendments to extradition legislation has damaged Hong Kong society on all fronts, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Monday during a meeting with the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam.
Lam is in Beijing for talks with Li and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It’s her first visit to Beijing since pro-democracy candidates swept local Hong Kong elections last month in a rebuke of how Lam has handled months of fiery anti-government protests.
“In the past year, our politics, economy and society have really faced big problems,” Lam said at her meeting with Li, who reiterated the central government’s support for her administration.
The mass demonstrations began in June in response to proposed legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be tried for crimes in mainland China. While Lam has since withdrawn the bill, protesters have continued calling for broader democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.
Some protesters have increasingly resorted to violence. A lull in clashes ended Sunday evening when protesters threw bricks at police officers, who in turn fired tear gas. According to the authorities, the rioters also set fires, blocked roads and smashed traffic lights with hammers.
Video footage showed truncheon-wielding riot officers squirting pepper spray at a man in a group of journalists and ganging up to beat and manhandle him.
The violence and scattered confrontations in shopping malls earlier Sunday, where police also squirted pepper spray and made several arrests, ended what had been a break of a couple of weeks in conflicts between police and protesters.
It has snowballed into a full-blown challenge to the government and Communist leaders in Beijing, with an array of demands, including that Hong Kong’s leader and legislators all be fully elected. A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a framework that promised the city more democratic freedoms than are allowed on the mainland.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong police make 3 arrests in another explosives case
World
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rules out protest concessions ahead of Beijing visit

Bali’s drugged, smuggled orangutan headed back to the wild

Updated 30 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Bali’s drugged, smuggled orangutan headed back to the wild

  • The case made headlines in March when suspicious authorities stopped Russian trafficker Andrei Zhestkov
  • Zhestkov was later sentenced to a year in prison in July
Updated 30 min 42 sec ago
AFP

BALI, Indonesia: A baby orangutan that was drugged by a Russian trafficker in a failed bid to smuggle it out of Bali will be released back into the wild.
The case made headlines in March when suspicious authorities on the Indonesian holiday island stopped Andrei Zhestkov, who was flying back to Russia, and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket.
Zhestkov, sentenced to a year in prison in July, had packed baby formula and blankets for the orangutan. He was also carrying two live geckos and five lizards inside the suitcase.
On Monday, conservation authorities in Bali rolled out a big fruit plate for fuzzy-haired Bon Bon as he prepares to move to a conservation center in Sumatra — one of just two places where the critically endangered species is found in the wild.
Bon Bon’s caretaker, Ketut Diandika, confessed to being a little bit sad at the ape’s departure.
“I actually want Bon Bon to stay here so that I can still take care of him,” he said.
The Southeast Asian archipelago’s rainforests boast some of the highest levels of biodiversity in the world and it is a key source and transit point for animal trafficking.
In a separate case at the weekend, officials in Sumatra’s Riau province said they arrested two men, allegedly part of an international trafficking ring, who were attempting to smuggle four lion cubs and a baby leopard from Africa, along with dozens of tortoises.

Topics: wildlife Indonesia smuggling

Related

World
Russian jailed in Bali for smuggling drugged orangutan
photos
Offbeat
Indonesia busts Russian smuggling drugged orangutan

Latest updates

Tennis champ Daniil Medvedev lauds Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Tennis Cup, calls for its return
Bali’s drugged, smuggled orangutan headed back to the wild
Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing US forces
German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound
Image Nation celebrates rising filmmaking stars at Arab Film Studio 2019 Awards

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.