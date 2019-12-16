You are here

Germany mulls how to attract skilled labor from outside EU

Authorities will discuss which countries the German business sector would like to focus on. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 December 2019
AP

Germany mulls how to attract skilled labor from outside EU

  • The new legislation will take effect March 1
  • German official said shortage of skilled workers is currently biggest risk to business
Updated 16 December 2019
AP

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting top German business and union officials on Monday to discuss how to attract skilled workers from outside the European Union as the country tries to tackle a shortfall of qualified labor.
Legislation is due to take effect March 1 making it easier for non-EU nationals to get visas to work and seek jobs in Germany. Arrangements currently applied to university graduates are being expanded to immigrants with professional qualifications and German language knowledge.
“Many companies in Germany are urgently seeking skilled workers, even in times of a weaker economy,” Eric Schweitzer, the head of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told the Funke newspaper group. “For more than half of companies, the shortage of skilled workers is currently the biggest risk to business.”
He called for “unbureaucratic and effective implementation” of the new legislation.
Sectors including information technology and nursing have complained of a shortage of workers.
Monday’s meeting will discuss which countries German business wants to focus on “and we will cut out the bureaucratic hurdles,” Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told RBB Inforadio. He named as examples the process of recognizing professional qualifications, language ability and visa procedures.
Like many other European countries, Germany is trying to strike a balance between the needs of its labor market, an aging native population and concern about immigration.
Heil said that the aim isn’t to undercut German wages and “our problem at the moment is rather that we are not being overrun, that we are not getting qualified workers.”

Topics: Germany

German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound

Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters

German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound

  • Indicators at the start of the fourth quarter point to subdued private consumption even though disposable incomes continue to rise
  • Bundesbank says households’ real disposable income fell due to a slowdown in employment growth
Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters

BERLIN: The German economy is more or less stagnating, the economy ministry said on Monday, adding there are initial signs that an industrial recession could be coming to an end as orders stabilize.
The ministry also said in its monthly report that indicators at the start of the fourth quarter pointed to subdued private consumption even though disposable incomes continued to rise.
Consumption has helped keep Europe’s biggest economy humming by compensating for weak exports. Trade tensions this year pushed the German manufacturing sector into a recession but the overall economy narrowly escaped the same fate.
“Industrial production has probably not reached the trough,” the ministry said. “But orders and sales have stabilized at a low level. This suggests that industry has gradually stabilized and could pick up slightly in the New Year.”
There are fears that should the manufacturing sector continue to shrink; the slowdown could spread to an otherwise resilient services sector.
IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December on Monday confirmed the diverging trends: manufacturing activity slipped and services rose.
Markit said the rate of decline in new orders and exports was stabilizing, giving hope for the manufacturing sector.
The German central bank said last week that Germany faced another sluggish year despite a likely rebound in exports as households see their spending power shrink. The Bundesbank said households’ real disposable income fell due to a slowdown in employment growth.
It trimmed its growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent and halved its prediction for 2020 to 0.6 percent.
In another grim sign for the economy, the BGA trade association said on Monday that wholesalers planned to cut investments and their tendency to hire new staff had decreased despite expectations that their nominal revenue will rise by 2.3 percent to €1.3 billion this year.

Topics: economy Germany

