South Korean, Swedish envoys in Shoura Council talks

RIYADH: South Korea is looking forward to extending its cooperation with Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, the republic’s envoy, Jo Byung Wook, told a meeting of the Saudi-Korean Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council.
The meeting, chaired by Abdul Aziz bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reviewed bilateral relations and discussed extending joint partnerships in a range of fields.
The South Korean ambassador praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the republic, saying it opened “new horizons in relations between the two countries.”
South Korea is looking forward to being a strategic partner in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs, he added.
The Saudi-Swedish Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council, chaired by Abdullah bin Ali Al-Maneef, also met on Monday with Swedish envoy Niclas Trouve.
Shoura Council friendship committees aim to boost ties between the council, legislative councils and parliaments in other countries in order to strengthen the Kingdom’s relations abroad.
