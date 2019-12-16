Russia blocks Premier League broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch

You are here

The Moscow District Court said it plans to hear the case against Amazon’s Twitch on Friday. It said it had taken interim measures ahead of the hearing, but gave no further details. (AFP/File)
MOSCOW: A Russian court has blocked access to English Premier League game broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch after Russia’s Rambler media group said it would sue the video streaming service over pirate broadcasts, the TASS news agency reported.

Rambler plans to sue Twitch for 180 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) in a Russian court for what it said were 36,000 cases in which Twitch had violated its rights to broadcast the soccer games, the Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Monday.

The Moscow District Court said it planned to hear the case on Dec. 20. It said it had taken “interim measures” ahead of the hearing, but gave no further details.

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Rambler confirmed its plans to sue Twitch for damages and said it was holding talks with the service over a possible settlement deal.

“Our suit against Twitch is to defend our exclusive rights to broadcast English Premier League matches and we will continue to actively combat pirate broadcasts,” said Mikhail Gershkovich, head of Rambler Group’s sports projects.

“We’re currently holding talks with Twitch to sign a settlement agreement. The service has given us tools to combat pirate broadcasts and we are now only talking about compensation for damages between August and November,” he said.

The court said it was unable to comment on the size of the lawsuit.

“As regards the sum of the (suit), it was proposed by external lawyers who are running this case. The sum is technical and the maximum possible. It will be altered,” Gershkovich said. 

Separately, China accused Mesut Ozil Monday of being “deceived by fake news” and said he should visit Xinjiang to see for himself after the Arsenal footballer decried the treatment of the region’s Uighur minority.

Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region in a tweet on Friday.

Arsenal have distanced themselves from his comments, but the English Premier League club’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday was pulled from Chinese TV by state broadcaster CCTV.

The furor, which has potentially damaging repercussions for Arsenal and the Premier League in the lucrative Chinese market, follows the opprobrium heaped on the NBA in October after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

“I don’t know if Mr. Ozil has been to Xinjiang himself. But it seems he has been deceived by fake news, and that his judgment was influenced by untruthful remarks,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Taiwan YouTuber loses China business over Tsai interview

TAIPEI: A popular Taiwanese YouTuber who specializes in flirting tutorials has found his access to China go up in smoke after a humorous video of him interviewing the island’s president went viral.

The incident illustrates the precarious position many Taiwanese celebrities find themselves in if they stray into political topics that anger communist authorities in China.

“Potter King,” an internet celebrity with a significant following on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, released a video over the weekend in which he tried out some of his pickup lines on President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election in January and is loathed by Beijing.

The video quickly went viral, racking up more than 3 million views on Facebook and 500,000 views on YouTube.

But the footage led to a backlash with the Chinese web company that distributes Potter King’s videos on the mainland because he dared to address Taiwan’s leader as “president.”

YouTube is banned on the mainland but many celebrities and overseas social media channels sign deals with Chinese companies to host their content on platforms that are allowed beyond the Great Firewall.

On Sunday Potter King — real name Chen Chia-chin — posted chat logs between him and his Chinese distributor Papitube in which a representative demanded he take down the interview with Tsai. Their main complaint was references to Tsai as president.

“If we can’t even address the head of state of my country as ‘president,’ we do not think we want this business,” Potter King wrote on Facebook, calling the request “absurd.”

“The monthly loss will be quite significant, but we can’t bring ourselves to kneel down,” he added.

Papitube released a statement confirming the contract had been terminated. It described Potter King’s language and actions as “inappropriate” and added it “strongly rebukes any actions which undermines the nation’s (China) dignity.”

