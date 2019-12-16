You are here

  • Home
  • Bollore raised concerns of governance problems at Nissan, claims report

Bollore raised concerns of governance problems at Nissan, claims report

Thierry Bollore was pushed out as Renault’s CEO in October. He claimed that some Nissan board members were sometimes kept in the dark on internal matters. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5mzn

Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters
AFP

Bollore raised concerns of governance problems at Nissan, claims report

  • Nissan and Renault were left reeling by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago, on financial misconduct charges which he denies
Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters AFP

PARIS: Renault’s former CEO Thierry Bollore, who was ousted in October, had sought to flag alleged conflicts of interest and governance problems at the company’s Japanese alliance partner Nissan before his departure, Le Monde reported on Monday.

Citing a letter from Oct. 7 addressed to Nissan’s board, of which he was member, France’s Le Monde newspaper said Bollore had raised questions over the firm’s internal investigation surrounding former alliance boss Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan and Renault were left reeling by Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago, on financial misconduct charges which he denies. They have since tried to reboot their strained partnership by revamping their management teams, including by purging them of Ghosn allies and removing people in top jobs at the time of the scandal.

Bollore — who took a step up at the French carmaker when Ghosn left even though he was known for his close ties to the alliance founder — was eventually pushed out as Renault’s CEO on Oct. 11, days after penning his letter.

In comments sent to Reuters, Nissan spokeswoman Azusa Momose denied there were any irregularities in its internal investigation of Ghosn’s affairs, and added that the company had reviewed its processes once again following Bollore’s letter.

“Nissan’s independent directors confirmed that the investigation was properly conducted and could be relied on,” Momose said.

Nissan directors had discussed all the allegations raised by Bollore and the company “concluded that Bollore’s concerns were not founded and were based for the most part on inaccurate information and speculation,” she added.

Bollore said in the letter that he was particularly concerned by the revelation that Nissan had a list of 80 managers implicated in financial dealings similar to the ones attributed to Ghosn.

He also raised issues with the chain of command at Nissan, saying some key board members were sometimes kept in the dark on internal matters.

Renault, which is still searching for a permanent replacement for Bollore as CEO, had no immediate comment. As well as changing its CEO, Nissan recently demoted senior vice president Hari Nada — a key whistleblower against Ghosn and whose role was also questioned in Bollore’s letter — although its internal investigation had found no evidence against the executive. 

Meanwhile, Nissan’s new boss said a top priority was to restore trust after the scandal.

In his first foreign media interview since taking office on Dec. 1, Makoto Uchida said on Thursday he wanted everything laid bare “without hiding,” as he seeks to regain credibility and sales for the once-mighty auto giant.

“The difficulties of the past may have sometimes left people insecure in terms of what they are doing. So it is my job to go back to the basics,” said the new boss, in a clear reference to the scandal.

Uchida said he wanted everyone in the three-way alliance to “respect each other ... understand each other ... be transparent and put any problem or issue on the table.”

Topics: Thierry Bollore Nissan Renault-Nissan

Related

Business & Economy
Renault: Ghosn remains director of Renault, Bollore chairman of Renault-Nissan
Business & Economy
New Nissan CEO pledges better performance, cooperation with Renault

Oil prices hold near three-month highs

Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters

Oil prices hold near three-month highs

  • The rise is supported by the report of initial deal between the US and China
Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices on Monday held near three-month highs, supported by last week’s announcement that an initial trade deal had been reached between the US and China.

Brent crude oil futures rose 10 cents or 0.15 percent to $65.32 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4 cents or 0.07 percent to $60.03 a barrel.

The US and China announced on Friday a “phase one” agreement that will reduce some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of US farm products and other goods.

“What the market needs now, though, is clarity around exactly what the deal entails,” analysts from ING Economics said. “The longer we have to wait for this detail, the more likely market participants will start to question how good a deal it actually is.”

The Friday agreement averted additional tariffs on Chinese goods totaling $160 billion that the US was set to impose over the weekend.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday the deal would nearly double US exports to China over the next two years and was “totally done” despite the need for translation and revisions to its text.

China’s State Council’s customs tariff commission said on Sunday it had suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec. 15.

Data from China on Monday showing industrial output and retail sales growth accelerating more than expected in November offered some support for oil prices. Investors remained cautious as growth in China was expected to slow further next year, with the government likely to set its growth target at about 6 percent in 2020 compared with 6-6.5 percent this year.

“It seems the market has now fully priced (in) the phase one trade agreement, so we are going to need further news if we are going to push through the important (technical) resistance that is just ahead,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Brent has rallied this year, supported by production curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia who this month agreed to lower supply by a further 500,000 barrels per day as of Jan. 1.

The decision, according to Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen, “helped trigger a 25 percent increase in the combined crude long to 602,000 lots, the highest since May and the biggest one-week accumulation since December 2016.”

Topics: oil prices oil and gas Brent crude US-China trade

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices steady as investors weigh demand concerns
Special
Business & Economy
Oil and gas industry officials tell of ‘climate backlash’

Latest updates

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo
Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex
Initiative launched to reduce food waste in Saudi Arabia
Turkish opposition sounds warning on Libya deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.