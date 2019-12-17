You are here

  • Home
  • Arab media experts discuss plans to help achieve sustainable-development goals

Arab media experts discuss plans to help achieve sustainable-development goals

A group of experts met on Monday to discuss the role of the Arab media in helping to achieve the sustainable-development goals for 2030 adopted by all UN member states in 2015. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j37f2

Updated 17 December 2019
(SPA)

Arab media experts discuss plans to help achieve sustainable-development goals

  • Discussed the role of the Arab media in helping to achieve the sustainable-development goals for 2030
  • The meeting, the group’s second, was held at the Arab League offices in Cairo
Updated 17 December 2019
(SPA)

CAIRO: A group of experts met on Monday to discuss the role of the Arab media in helping to achieve the sustainable-development goals for 2030 adopted by all UN member states in 2015.

The meeting, the group’s second, was held at the Arab League offices in Cairo and chaired by Turki Al-Omari, the director of media operations responsible for the Arab League file at the Saudi Ministry of Media.

During his opening speech, he said the participants would discuss the Arab media’s plans relating to sustainable-development goals, with the aim of enhancing engagement by media outlets with issues approved by the Council of Arab Information Ministers in 2017 in response to the diverse needs of member states.

He added that the Arab media is an effective partner in sustainable development because it provides the primary mechanism connecting governments with the people in the region. It therefore has a significant role to play in monitoring, reporting and stimulating discussion about the dangers facing societies and educating the public about development skills and policy.

Al-Omari also stressed the importance to the media of using social-media platforms to contribute to the achievement of sustainable-development goals.

Qais Al-Azzawi, the league’s assistant secretary-general, who oversees media and communications for the organization, stressed the importance of a unified Arab voice abroad, emphasizing the necessity to restructure the Arab media to best reach and engage with a global audience.

He highlighted the important role the Arab media will play in achieving sustainable-development goals in the coming decade, and the need to help identify and assist experts who have the ability to build and develop an Arab discourse the outside world understands, especially in light of the deliberate distortion of Arab and Islamic issues.

Dr. Fawzi Al-Ghuwail, director of The Arab Information Ministers Council’s Technical Secretariat, said that the meeting complements and continues the work started during the first meeting of the team, the recommendations of which included the formation of a subcommittee comprising members of the core team. This smaller group has been assigned the task of setting a three-year timetable for the translation of themes and ideas into a set of activities and programs to enhance the work of the Arab media in the field of sustainable development.

During Monday’s meeting, the subcommittee presented the final draft of a plan it has prepared, taking into account the proposals received from member states, for discussion before submitting it to the 12th regular session of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council and then Arab information ministers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Media media

Related

Media
Saudi Arabia chairs meeting to evaluate Arab Media Action Plan
Media
Dubai selected as ‘Capital of Arab Media’ for 2020

Russia blocks Premier League broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch

Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters
AFP

Russia blocks Premier League broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch

  • Rambler says it is holding talks with the online service over a possible settlement deal
Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian court has blocked access to English Premier League game broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch after Russia’s Rambler media group said it would sue the video streaming service over pirate broadcasts, the TASS news agency reported.

Rambler plans to sue Twitch for 180 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) in a Russian court for what it said were 36,000 cases in which Twitch had violated its rights to broadcast the soccer games, the Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Monday.

The Moscow District Court said it planned to hear the case on Dec. 20. It said it had taken “interim measures” ahead of the hearing, but gave no further details.

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Rambler confirmed its plans to sue Twitch for damages and said it was holding talks with the service over a possible settlement deal.

“Our suit against Twitch is to defend our exclusive rights to broadcast English Premier League matches and we will continue to actively combat pirate broadcasts,” said Mikhail Gershkovich, head of Rambler Group’s sports projects.

“We’re currently holding talks with Twitch to sign a settlement agreement. The service has given us tools to combat pirate broadcasts and we are now only talking about compensation for damages between August and November,” he said.

The court said it was unable to comment on the size of the lawsuit.

“As regards the sum of the (suit), it was proposed by external lawyers who are running this case. The sum is technical and the maximum possible. It will be altered,” Gershkovich said. 

Separately, China accused Mesut Ozil Monday of being “deceived by fake news” and said he should visit Xinjiang to see for himself after the Arsenal footballer decried the treatment of the region’s Uighur minority.

Ozil, a German national of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region in a tweet on Friday.

Arsenal have distanced themselves from his comments, but the English Premier League club’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday was pulled from Chinese TV by state broadcaster CCTV.

The furor, which has potentially damaging repercussions for Arsenal and the Premier League in the lucrative Chinese market, follows the opprobrium heaped on the NBA in October after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

“I don’t know if Mr. Ozil has been to Xinjiang himself. But it seems he has been deceived by fake news, and that his judgment was influenced by untruthful remarks,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Topics: Russia Amazon Twitch

Related

Business & Economy
Amazon ditches grocery fee in home delivery market battle
Business & Economy
Pentagon hands Microsoft $10bn ‘war cloud’ deal, snubs Amazon

Latest updates

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo
Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex
Initiative launched to reduce food waste in Saudi Arabia
Turkish opposition sounds warning on Libya deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.